Dovish ECB expectations continue to weigh heavily on the shared currency.

The USD stands tall near multi-week tops and added to the bearish pressure.

Thursday’s key focus will remain on the highly anticipated ECB policy decision.

The already weaker sentiment surrounding the shared currency deteriorated further on Wednesday in the wake of yet another disappointing Euro-zone PMI prints, showing that the German manufacturing sector contract at the fastest pace in seven years. In fact, the flash version of the German manufacturing PMI fell to 43.1 in July, deteriorating further from 45.0, while the gauge for the broader Euro-zone dropped to a 79-month low level of 46.4. The data cemented market expectations for a further ECB easing and was evident from a fresh leg of a downfall in the European bond yields, which negatively affected the common currency.

The EUR/USD pair slipped to fresh multi-week lows, albeit managed to find some support at lower levels amid a modest US Dollar pullback. Despite the fact that investors have been scaling back expectations of a 50 bps rate cut by the Fed - at its upcoming policy meeting on July 30-31, signs of weakness in the US Treasury bond yields prompted some USD profit-taking from eight-week highs set earlier on Wednesday. However, the intraday USD downtick remained rather limited on the back of positive trade-related developments and the US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's comments. Mnuchin told CNBC in an interview that it is in our interest that the greenback stands as the world's reserve currency and we want to maintain it.

The pair met with some fresh supply during the Asian session on Thursday - marking its fifth consecutive day of losing streak, as market participants now look forward to the highly anticipated ECB monetary policy decision for a fresh bearish confirmation. The European Central Bank is not expected to cut interest rate or provide additional stimulus on Thursday but may lay the groundwork for doing so as soon as September and (or) hint the resumption of asset-buying program. A strong dovish signal will be enough to give the shared currency another jolt lower and pave the way for an extension of the pair's recent bearish trajectory.

From a technical perspective, the pair on Wednesday just managed to defend the 1.1130-25 immediate support, which should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders. Below the mentioned zone, the pair is likely to accelerate the slide towards challenging yearly lows - around the 1.1110-05 region, before eventually dropping to test the 1.1000 round figure mark in the near-term with some intermediate support near the 1.1070 area.

On the flip side, the 1.1150-55 region now seems to act as an immediate hurdle, above which a bout of short-covering might assist the pair to surpass the 1.1190-1.1200 horizontal support break-point turned resistance and aim back towards testing the 1.1270-80 heavy supply zone – nearing 100-day EMA.