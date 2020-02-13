EUR/USD Forecast: Bears remain in control near multi-month lows, German/US CPI eyed

- EUR/USD dives to the lowest level since May 2017 amid stronger USD.
- Powell, Coronavirus concerns lifted the greenback to multi-month tops.
- Investors now eye German/US CPI figures for some meaningful impetus.
The EUR/USD pair came under some renewed selling pressure on Wednesday and nosedived to the lowest level since May 2017. The shared currency failed to gain any respite from improving risk sentiment, rather took cues from dismal Eurozone Industrial Production data, which contracted by 4.1% in 2019 as compared to an expected decline of 2.3%. The pair took along some short-term trading stops placed near the 1.0890 region and was further pressurized by sustained US dollar buying interest.
The greenback added to its recent strong gains and climbed to fresh multi-month tops after the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's second day of testimony did little to revive hopes for any further rate cuts. Powell suggested there were no reasons for the Fed to cut rates as the economy remained in a good place. The pair tumbled to an intraday low level of 1.0865 and despite near-term oversold conditions, remained on the defensive through the Asian session on Thursday.
China's Hubei province reported a sharp jump in the number of the new coronavirus infected cases and provided a modest boost to the greenback's perceived safe-haven status against its European counterpart. Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the final German CPI figures, which followed by the European Commission's Economic Forecasts for a fresh impetus. Later during the early North-American session, the latest US consumer inflation figures will influence the USD price dynamics and further contribute towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the pair remains vulnerable to extend its ongoing bearish trajectory. However, extremely oversold conditions might sponsor some short-covering bounce, which might still be seen as a selling opportunity. Hence, any meaningful recovery attempt back above the 1.0880-90 region is more likely to remain capped near the 1.0925 supply zone (daily swing highs on Tuesday and Wednesday).
On the flip side, some follow-through selling now seems to accelerate the fall further towards the 1.0800 round figure mark. Bears might then aim towards challenging a support marked by the lower end of an over one-year-old descending trend-channel formation on the daily chart.
