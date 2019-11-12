EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1014
- The German ZEW Survey showed that Economic Sentiment improved in the country.
- US President Trump due to speak, focus on trade developments with China.
- EUR/USD to accelerate its decline on a break below the 1.0990 Fibonacci support.
The EUR/USD pair is trading at fresh four-week lows just above the 1.1000 level, as the American dollar resumed its advance, following a bounce in Asian and European equities. Weighing on the shared currency, the German ZEW Survey showed that Economic Sentiment improved by more than anticipated, but also that, for the whole Union, it fell further. November’s estimates printed at -2.1 and -24.7 respectively.
The US has published the NFIB Business Sentiment Index for October which improved from a previous 101.8 by coming in at 102.4 but missed the market’s expectations of 103.5. The market is now waiting for US President Trump speech in New York, which may shed some light over the US-China trade deal.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair has fallen to 1.1010 before bouncing just modestly, currently trading below the 50% retracement of its October monthly rally at around 1.1030. The 61.8% retracement of the same rally comes at 1.0992, providing support.
In the 4-hour chart, the risk is skewed to the downside, as a bearish 20 SMA capped intraday advances while maintaining its bearish slope below the larger ones. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart have resumed their declines after nearing their midlines, heading south within negative levels.
Support levels: 1.0990 1.0950 1.0920
Resistance levels: 1.1030 1.1065 1.1110
View Live chart for the EUR/USD
