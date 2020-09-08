EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1798
- The greenback found unexpected support in Brexit woes.
- A scarce macroeconomic calendar leaves currencies in the hands of sentiment.
- EUR/USD is technically bearish, a steeper decline is likely once below 1.1760.
As US investors return to their trading desks, the dollar resumes its advance. The EUR/USD pair is struggling just below 1.1800, and not far from a fresh one-week low of 1.1777. The main catalyst for the latest round of dollar’s strength is Brexit turmoil, as it seems that there won’t be a trade deal for when the transition period ends in December. European equities trade in the red, adding pressure on the pair and dragging US futures.
Macroeconomic data from the Union was mixed, providing no support to the shared currency. According to the official release, the German Trade Balance posted a surplus of €18 B, beating expectations, although the current account surplus was below expectations at €20 B. The EU GDP was revised to -11.8% in Q2, better than the previous estimate of -12.1%, but still a record contraction. In the three months to June, the Employment Change came in at -2.9%, worse than the previous -2.8%.
The US has little to offer today, as the country published the NFIB Business Optimism Index for August, which improved to 100.2 from 98.8, beating expectations. Still pending of release is the IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism for September, previously at 46.8, and July Consumer Credit.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is at risk of falling further, with chances increasing on a break below 1.1760, the immediate support level. In the 4-hour chart, the pair has broken below the 200 SMA, while still meeting sellers around a bearish 20 SMA. Technical indicators, in the meantime, head lower within negative levels, although the momentum is limited. Bulls have no chances unless the pair recovers above 1.1840.
Support levels: 1.1760 1.1710 1.1680
Resistance levels: 1.1840 1.1880 1.1925
GBP/USD sell-off continues, 1.3000 at sight
GBP/USD is approaching the 1.3000 psychological threshold, trading at fresh one-month lows. German Finance Minister Scholz casts doubts over a Brexit deal, warning that a disorderly Brexit could be disastrous for the UK. Eyes on a fresh round of EU-UK negotiations.
EUR/USD drops below 1.1800 amid notable dollar demand
EUR/USD drops below 1.1800 as the US dollar remains in demand amid rising US-Sino tensions and no-deal Brexit fears. Mixed Eurozone data and dovish European Central Bank (ECB) expectations weigh down on the shared currency.
WTI slumps over 3.50% to fresh three-month lows sub-$38.50
Following a temporary reversal seen on Monday, WTI (futures on Nymex) resumes its downside momentum and hits fresh three-month lows just above $38, shedding nearly 4% so far.
XAU/USD drops further and approaches $1,900/oz
The ounce troy of the precious metal is suffering another bout of dollar strength and is gradually grinding lower to the vicinity of the $1,900 mark on turnaround Tuesday.
US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Solid hurdle awaits near 94.00
The dollar keeps the rally well and sound and pushes DXY to the key initial resistance area near 93.50 on Tuesday.