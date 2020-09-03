The recent comments by the ECB Chief Economist Lane continued undermining the euro.

Some follow-through USD buying contributed to the EUR/USD pair's corrective pullback.

Investors now eye final Eurozone PMIs, US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI for some impetus.

The EUR/USD pair remained under pressure for the third consecutive session on Thursday and extended this week's retracement slide from levels just above the key 1.2000 psychological mark – the highest since May 2018. The turnaround was attributed to profit-taking following the release of Tuesday's weaker Eurozone inflation figures, which fell to its lowest level since the first quarter of 2016. The pullback was further tied to comments from the ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane, who said that the euro-dollar exchange rate does matter for monetary policy. The remarks suggested that authorities were starting to become uncomfortable with the single currency's recent appreciation.

On the other hand, the US dollar built on its corrective bounce from two-year lows and further contributed to the pair's ongoing downfall. The USD rebound was tied in part to Tuesday's upbeat US macro data, which showed that manufacturing sector activity accelerated to a nearly two-year high in August amid a surge in new orders. Meanwhile, the USD bulls largely ignored the weaker than expected ADP report released on Wednesday. According to data, the US private-sector employers added only 428K jobs in August as against the 950K expected and the previous month's upwardly revised reading of 212K. Nevertheless, the greenback stood tall and also seemed unaffected by the upbeat market mood.

The global risk sentiment remained well supported by the prospects of additional US fiscal stimulus and got an additional boost from upbeat Chinese Caixin Services PMI. A closely-watched survey showed China's service sector activity grew for a fourth straight month in August. The risk-on flow, which tends to undermine the greenback's relative safe-haven demand, did little to lend any support to the major, which dropped to one-week lows during the Asian session on Thursday. Bears might now be looking to extend the downfall further below the 1.1800 mark ahead of the final Eurozone Services PMIs. Later during the early North American session, the US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI will influence the USD price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the recent strong bullish momentum stalled near a resistance marked by the top boundary of a one-month-old ascending trend-channel. A subsequent weakness below mid-1.1800s might have already set the stage for a move towards challenging the channel support, around the 1.1780-75 region. A convincing breakthrough will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and accelerate the slide further towards the 1.1700 round-figure mark.

On the flip side, immediate resistance is now pegged near the 1.1850 horizontal zone, above which a bout of short-covering move could lift the pair back above the 1.1900 mark. The next relevant hurdle is seen near the 1.1935-40 region. Some follow-through strength now seems to assist the pair to make a fresh attempt to conquer the 1.2000 round-figure mark.