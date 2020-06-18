EUR/USD witnessed some follow-through selling on Wednesday amid resurgent USD demand.

Concerns about the second wave of coronavirus infections benefitted the safe-haven greenback.

A sustained break below the 1.1200 mark needed to support prospects for any further decline.

The EUR/USD pair failed to capitalize on its early uptick to the 1.1300 neighbourhood, instead met with some fresh supply and dropped to two-week lows on Wednesday. The early optimism across the global equity markets faded rather quickly amid concerns over a surge in new coronavirus cases and rising geopolitical tensions in Asia. This, in turn, forced investors to take refuge in the safe-haven US dollar, which exerted some pressure on the major for the second straight session.

On the economic data front, the final Eurozone consumer inflation figures matched preliminary estimates and did little to provide any meaningful impetus to the shared currency. The headline CPI was finalized at 0.1% YoY rate in May, down from 0.3% previous, while core CPI (ex-energy, food, alcohol & tobacco) came in at 0.9% YoY, again unchanged from April’s reading. The pair dived nearly 100 pips from daily tops, albeit managed to find decent support near the 1.1200 mark.

The pair built on the overnight late rebound and gained some traction during the Asian session on Thursday despite the prevalent risk-off mood. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the Eurozone, the release of the ECB Economic Bulletin might influence the common currency. Later during the early North American session, the US macro data will be looked upon for some meaningful trading opportunities. Thursday's US economic docket highlights the release of Initial Weekly Jobless Claims and Philly Fed Manufacturing Index.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, bearish traders are likely to wait for a sustained breakthrough the 1.1200 mark before positioning for any further near-term depreciating move. Below the mentioned level, the pair is likely to accelerate the slide towards the 1.1135-30 support zone en-route the 1.1100 mark. Some follow-through selling has the potential to drag the pair back towards the very important 200-day SMA, around the 1.1025-20 region.

On the flip side, the 1.1300 mark now seems to have emerged as immediate resistance and is closely followed by the 1.1325 supply zone. A sustained strength beyond the mentioned barriers should assist the pair to make a fresh attempt to conquer the 1.1400 mark. The subsequent positive move might be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and set the stage for a move towards testing YTD tops, just ahead of the key 1.1500 psychological mark.