EUR/USD Forecast: Bears might aim to challenge 1.2000, focus remains on FOMC

- EUR/USD witnessed some heavy selling on Friday amid resurgent USD demand.
- Investors preferred to lighten their USD bearish bets ahead of the FOMC meeting.
- The set-up favours bearish traders and supports prospects for further downfall.
As investors looked past a rather uneventful ECB on Thursday, the EUR/USD pair witnessed heavy selling on the last trading day of the week and dived to four-week lows. The US dollar made a solid comeback amid expectations that the Fed could begin the discussion on tapering its asset purchases in the face of rising inflationary pressures. This comes on the back of a rather uneventful ECB monetary policy decision and dragged the pair below the 1.2100 mark for the first time since May 14.
It is worth recalling that the headline US CPI increased 0.6% MoM in May and accelerated sharply to a 5.0% YoY rate, marking the biggest annual gains since August 2008. Investors, however, seem aligned with the Fed's narrative that any spike in inflation is likely to be transitory, though seemed reluctant to place fresh bearish USD bets ahead of the upcoming FOMC meeting on June 15-16.
The intraday USD buying picked up pace after the preliminary estimate showed that the Michigan US Consumer Sentiment index jumped to 86.4 in June from the previous month's upwardly revised reading of 82.9. Apart from this, a modest bounce in the US Treasury bond yields further underpinned the greenback and contributed to the pair's intraday decline. The pair finally settled near the lower end of its daily trading range and remained depressed through the Asian session on Monday.
Market participants now look forward to the release of the Eurozone Industrial Production figures for some impetus. There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the US, leaving the USD at the mercy of the US bond yields. This, along with some repositioning trade ahead of the key event risk (FOMC meeting), might infuse some volatility around the major and produce some meaningful trading opportunities.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the pair now seems to have found acceptance below the 23.6% Fibonacci level of the 1.1704-1.2267 strong move up. Some follow-through selling below the 50-day SMA will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and pave the way for further losses. The pair might then accelerate the slide towards the 1.2045 confluence support comprising the 38.2% Fibo. level and the 100-day SMA. The downward trajectory could eventually drag the pair further towards the key 1.2000 psychological mark.
On the flip side, the 23.6% Fibo. level, around the 1.2135 region now seems to act as immediate resistance. Any subsequent positive move might now be seen as a selling opportunity and remain capped near the 1.2180-85 region. This is closely followed by the 1.2200 mark, which if cleared decisively might negate the near-term negative bias.
