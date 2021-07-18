The EUR/USD pair is developing inside a descendant channel in the daily chart while giving signs of falling further. The 20 SMA heads south above the current level and far below the longer ones, while the 100 SMA crossed below the 200 SMA for the first time in a year. Finally, technical indicators lack directional strength but remain within negative levels. The 4-hour chart offers a neutral-to-bearish stance, as the pair hovers around a mildly bearish 20 SMA, while the Momentum indicator turned south around its midline, as the RSI consolidates around 44. The slide is meant to continue once below 1.1771, the multi-month low posted last week.

Earlier in the day, the Union confirmed June inflation at 1.9% YoY, while the May Trade Balance posted a surplus of €9.4 billion, tepid numbers that confirm a slower pace of recovery. The macroeconomic calendar will be light on Monday, which means sentiment will continue to lead the way. The main event this week will be the European Central Bank´s decision on monetary policy, scheduled for Thursday.

The EUR/USD pair finished the week just above the 1.1800 level, as the greenback retained its strength heading into the weekly close, despite mixed US data. Retail Sales in the country were up in June 0.6%, beating the -0.4% expected, although Consumer Confidence contracted in July to 80.8 from 85.5, according to Michigan’s preliminary estimate. The dollar benefited from its safe-haven condition, as European and American indexes edged lower on Friday. Market’s concerns gyrate around growth, showing signs of slowing as the pandemic keeps hitting the world.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.