EUR/USD Forecast: Bears likely to target September monthly swing lows, around 1.1615-10 area

- EUR/USD gained some traction on Friday amid a mildly softer tone around the USD.
- Improving global risk sentiment undermined demand for the safe-haven greenback.
- The upside remains limited amid worries about the second wave of COVID-19 cases.
The EUR/USD pair edged higher on Friday, albeit lacked any strong follow-through and remained well within the previous day's broader trading range. A slight improvement in the global risk sentiment – as depicted by a positive tone around the equity markets – weighed on the US dollar's safe-haven status, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor lending some support to the major. Investors' confidence got a minor lift after the US President Donald Trump on Thursday offered to raise the size of the fiscal stimulus package to win the support of Republicans and Democrats. However, concerns that a steep rise in new coronavirus cases could trigger renewed lockdown measures and hurt the ongoing recovery in the global economy helped limit any deeper USD slide.
On the economic data front, the Eurozone CPI was finalized at -0.3% YoY in September as compared to -0.2% previous. Adding to this, core CPI slowed to 0.2% YoY during the reported month, down from 0.4% in August. The data further fueled worries about increasing deflationary pressure in the region and held the euro bulls from placing aggressive bets. On the other hand, the greenback gained some traction in reaction to stronger-than-expected US monthly Retail Sales data, which further collaborated towards capping the upside for the major. In fact, the headline sales recorded a strong growth of 1.9% in September. Adding to this, Core Retail Sales and the closely watched Retail Sales Control Group also came in better-than-expected.
The pair finally settled near the lower end of its weekly trading range and remained depressed near the 1.1700 mark through the Asian session on Monday. The pair struggled to attract any buying despite a positive mood around the equity markets, supported by renewed hopes of a US fiscal stimulus package and expectations of a vaccine for the highly contagious coronavirus disease by the end of this year. The positive factors, to a larger extent, were offset by downbeat Chinese growth data, kept a lid on the optimism and exerted some pressure on the major. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, either from the Eurozone or the US, market participants will look forward to scheduled speeches by the ECB President Lagarde and the Fed Chair Jerome Powell for some trading opportunities.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the pair last week confirmed a near-term bearish break below a short-term ascending trend-line support. The subsequent price action, wherein the pair has been struggling to gain any positive traction, suggests that the recent corrective slide might still be far from being over. Hence, some follow-through weakness back towards September monthly swing lows, around the 1.1615-10 region, now looks a distinct possibility. The downward trajectory could then get extended towards the key 1.1500 psychological mark before the pair eventually drops to the next major support near the 1.1460-55 horizontal zone.
On the flip side, the 1.1740-50 region now seems to have emerged as immediate strong resistance. Any further move up might still be seen as a selling opportunity near the 1.1800 mark. This, in turn, should cap the upside for the major near the mentioned trend-line support breakpoint, now turned resistance, currently near the 1.1820-25 region.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
