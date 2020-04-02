EUR/USD Forecast: Bears likely to target 23.6% Fibo. support, near 1.0840 region

EUR/USD remains depressed amid sustained USD buying amid coronavirus jitters.

Prolonged economic uncertainty further benefits the USD’s reserve currency status.

The EUR/USD pair failed to capitalize on the previous day's goodish intraday bounce of around 130 pips and came under some renewed selling pressure on Tuesday amid the resumption of the upside momentum in the US dollar. Despite the Fed's latest move to allow foreign central banks to temporarily exchange their holdings of the US Treasuries for overnight dollar loans, the unending economic turbulence caused by the coronavirus pandemic continued boosting the greenback's status as the global reserve currency and was seen as one of the key factors exerting pressure on the major. The already depressed market sentiment deteriorated further after the White House medical experts warned that as many as 240,000 Americans might die from the respiratory disease.

On the economic data front, the mixed release of the final Eurozone PMI prints failed to provide any meaningful impetus, so did the US ADP report on private-sector employment. Given that the ADP report utilizes data through the 12th of the month, it did not reflect the full impact of the COVID-19 on the overall employment situation and thus, was largely ignored by market participants. Meanwhile, the US ISM Manufacturing PMI came in much better than anticipated and edged lower to 49.1 in March (45 expected), which remained supportive of the strong bid tone surrounding the buck. The pair dropped to near one-week lows, albeit managed to find some support near the 1.0900 round-figure mark and finally settled around 60 pips off daily swing lows.

The overnight bounce lacked any strong follow-through, rather was quickly sold into during the Asian session on Thursday. Persistent worries over the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic continued benefitting the USD's perceived safe-haven status against its European counterpart, which should keep a lid on any attempted recovery for the major. Against the backdrop of prolonged uncertainty, investors on Thursday will focus on the release of the US initial weekly jobless claims. Consensus estimates predict that another 3.5 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits during the week ended March 27 and should play a key role in producing some meaningful trading opportunities later during the early North-American session.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair's inability to capitalize on the attempted recovery moves points to persistent selling bias at higher levels. This coupled with the fact that the pair has now found acceptance below 38.2% Fibonacci level of the 1.1497-1.0636 downfall reinforces the negative outlook and supports prospects for a further near-term depreciating move. Hence, a fall back towards challenging the 1.0900 round-figure mark, en-route the 23.6% Fibo. support near the 1.0840 region, now looks a distinct possibility.

On the flip side, immediate resistance is now pegged near the key 1.10 psychological mark, which if cleared decisively might trigger a short-covering bounce towards the 1.1065-70 region (50% Fibo.). This is closely followed by the very important 200-day SMA, around the 1.1090 region mark. A convincing break through the mentioned barriers might negate the near-term bearish bias and lift the pair back towards the 1.1145-50 supply zone. Some follow-through buying should pave the way for a further near-term appreciating move, towards the 1.1200 mark ahead of the 1.1225 resistance zone.