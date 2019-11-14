- The risk-off mood kept a lid on Wednesday's attempted positive move.
- The pair had a muted reaction to Powell's testimony before the Congress.
- Traders now eye German/EU Q3 GDP, Fedspeaks for a fresh impetus.
The EUR/USD pair had a rather lacklustre trading action on Wednesday and remained confined in a narrow trading band around the key 1.10 psychological mark or one-month lows. The release of better-than-anticipated Euro-zone industrial production figures, which unexpectedly rose 0.1% in September, provided some respite to the shared currency, through the attempted positive move ran out of the steam near the 1.1020 region.
Doubts over preliminary US-China trade deal triggered a fresh wave of global risk-aversion trade, which eventually benefitted the US Dollar's perceived safe-haven status and capped gains for the major. The greenback managed to keep the positive tone following the release of US consumer inflation figures, which showed that headline CPI rose 0.4% in October and 1.8% from a year earlier, both surpassing consensus estimates. The core CPI, however, missed expectations and came in at 2.3% YoY rate.
The pair momentarily dipped below the 1.10 handle but lacked any strong follow-through selling. The pair had a rather muted reaction to the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's prepared remarks for delivery to the Joint Economic Committee of Congress. Powell on Wednesday told Congress that interest rates will be on hold unless there is a meaningful change in the outlook or a material deterioration in the economy. Powell further mentioned about subdued inflationary pressure and downside risks to the economic outlook, turning the overall tone of the testimony a bit dovish.
The pair finally ended nearly unchanged for the day but met with some fresh supply during the Asian session on Thursday. Market participants now look forward to the prelim German and Euro-zone GDP growth figures for the third quarter of 2019 for a fresh impetus. Later during the North-American session, speeches by influential FOMC members might influence the USD price dynamics and further contribute towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, nothing seems to have changed much for the pair and bears might still wait for a sustained breakthrough the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 1.0879-1.1180 recent positive move. Below the mentioned support, around the 1.10-1.0990 region, the pair is likely to accelerate the fall further towards the 1.0955-50 region before eventually dropping to challenge the 1.0900 round-figure mark.
On the flip side, any attempted recovery might continue to confront some fresh supply near the 1.1020-30 confluence region, comprising of 50% Fibo. level and 50-day SMA, above which a bout of short-covering has the potential to lift the pair towards the double-top neckline support breakpoint and the 1.1100 handle. Momentum beyond the mentioned hurdles should pave the way for a further near-term recovery back towards the 1.1165-70 heavy supply zone.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
