EUR/USD has been on the back foot as US-Sino trade relations deteriorate.

Investors will watch trade developments and the Federal Reserve.

Wednesday's four-hour chart is pointing to additional falls.

"The world economy is now in a synchronized slowdown", said Kristalina Georgieva, the new Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The esteemed Bulgarian economist focused on damage from the long-lasting US-Sino trade spat. Investors are worried about the more recent developments – with flows going to the safe-haven US Dollar and pushing EUR/USD lower.

The US administration has announced visa limitations on Chinese officials involved in human rights violations in China's Xinjiang province. The move follows the blacklisting of 28 firms from the world's second-largest economy, also in relation to the mass detentions and surveillance of the Muslim minority western province.

While Washington says the moves are unrelated to the trade talks – set to resume on Thursday – China was angered by what it sees as interference in its internal matters. Beijing told reporters to stay tuned for retaliation. The National Basketball Association (NBA) has also been dragged into the row between the two economic superpowers. A tweet supporting protesters in Hong Kong triggered a furious response in China, a lively debate about freedom expression in the US, and the removal of NBA matches from Chinese television.

Perhaps the most ominous sign that the trade war is far from over stems from reports that Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and his delegation are considering leaving Washington early. Further developments are eyed.

Fed focus

Jerome Powell, Chair of the Federal Reserve, reiterated his position that the US economy is doing well in a speech on Tuesday. Powell added that while the Fed's balance sheet is expanding, markets should not see it as another round of Quantitative Easing (QE). He stressed the recent expansion is a result of temporary repo operations and not a crisis-era move. While the door is open to additional rate cuts, the central banker seemed reluctant to reduce rates in the upcoming decision in October.

Powell will speak again today, and markets will also scrutinize the Fed's meeting minutes from the September meeting. Back then, the bank cut rates by 25bp but indicated that no additional moves are premediated. The vote revealed a split with two members rejecting the cut while one opted for a deeper reduction of 50bp. The minutes may shed more light on the bank's thinking – and on the dove-hawk divide. While some see the document as stale, it is essential to remember that officials revise the publication until the last moment – aware of the message they are conveying to markets.

If the minutes open the door to a cut, EUR/USD may rebound on US weakness. If they repeat the stance that the bank is "data dependent", pressure on the currency pair may persist.

See FOMC Minutes September 17-18 Meeting Preview: Balancing the odds

Staying in Washington, the White House announced that it will not cooperate with House Democrats' impeachment inquiry. The administration prevented Gordon Sondland, America's ambassador to the EU – implicated in the Ukraine-gate scandal – from testifying. Fresh opinion polls have shown that more than 50% of Americans support the investigation – still insufficient for Republican lawmakers to ditch the president.

Overall, trade, the Fed, and also politics are likely to move EUR/USD in a day that features no euro-zone economic indicators.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD has lost its uptrend momentum on the four-hour chart and barely holds onto the 50 Simple Moving Average – bears are gaining ground.

Support awaits at the recent trough of 1.0940. Next, we find 1.0905, which held EUR/USD up twice in the past two weeks. The 2019 low of 1.0879 is the next line to watch.

Some resistance awaits at 1.0960, which has separated ranges several times in recent weeks. The psychologically significant 1.10 level capped EUR/USD no less than four times in October and remains critical resistance. 1.1025 and 1.1075 are the next levels to watch.