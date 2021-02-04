EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1992

EU December Retail Sales surprised by raising 2% MoM in December.

US employment-related data came in mixed, although mostly encouraging.

EUR/USD trades below 1.2000 and has room to extend its slump.

The EUR/USD pair has fallen to 1.1982, a fresh 2021 low, and struggles to recover above the 1.2000 threshold. The dollar’s strength comes from progress in US President Joe Biden’s proposed $1.9 trillion stimulus package. Stocks are under pressure, but Treasury yields advance, providing support to the greenback. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note currently stands at 1.15%.

The EU published December Retail Sales which came in better than expected, rising by 2% in the MoM and 0.6% when compared to a year earlier. In the US, employment-related figures were mixed, as the Challenger Job Cuts report showed that US.based companies announced layoffs of 79,552, in January from 77,030 in December. Initial Jobless Claims decreased to 779K, beating expectations. Q4 Nonfarm Productivity contracted 4.8%, while the Unit Labor Cost in the same period rose 6.8% vs 3.9% expected.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is trading just below 1.2000, maintaining its bearish tone in the near-term. In the 4-hour chart, the 20 SMA has gained bearish momentum, now below 1.2060, a major Fibonacci resistance. Technical indicators have lost their bearish momentum but remain near daily lows, with the RSI flirting with oversold readings. A strong support level comes at 1.1970, as the level represents the 50% retracement of the November/January rally. A steeper decline expected on a break below it.

Support levels: 1.1970 1.1925 1.1885

Resistance levels: 1.2025 1.2060 1.2100