- The greenback extended its positive momentum.
- EUR/USD seems to have met some support near 1.0900.
- Next on the upside for the pair aligns 1.1140.
EUR/USD kept the bearish sentiment well in place for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday. This time, the pair’s decline briefly extended to the sub-1.0900 zone on the back of the intense move higher in the US dollar.
On the latter, the USD Index (DXY) regained strength and climbed to fresh three-week highs in the 102.70/75 band, aided by the persevering weakness in the risk-linked universe as well as the continuation of the recovery in US yields across different timeframes.
A positive job report in Germany did nothing to help the single currency, which remained at the mercy of dollar dynamics. On this, further cooling of the US labour market was evidenced after lower-than-expected JOLTs Job Openings for the month of November, while hopes of a “soft landing” of the US economy appeared propped up after the ISM Manufacturing PMI surprised to the upside in December at 47.4.
Still around the US docket, there was no news from the release of the FOMC Minutes of the December gathering, after members suggested that interest rates could have neared peak levels for the present economic cycle, with projections intimating a lower rate by the calendar year 2024. Indeed, some members of the Committee advocated retaining the benchmark policy rate in its current position for a more protracted duration than formerly anticipated.
On another front, comments from Richmond Fed T. Barkin (voter, centrist), who advocated for a soft landing of the US economy at the time when he did not rule out additional interest rate hikes, seem to have also bolstered the already solid performance of the greenback midweek.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
If EUR/USD intensifies its downward bias and breaches the so-far 2024 low of 1.0892 (January 3), it could then confront the key 200-day SMA at 1.0845 ahead of temporary contention levels at the 55-day and 100-day SMAs at 1.0825 and 1.0760, respectively. The loss of the latter could prompt the December 2023 low of 1.0723 (December 8) to re-emerge on the horizon. The loss of the 200-day SMA in a convincing fashion should shift the pair’s outlook to bearish (from the current constructive one).
On the 4-hour chart, the bearish view seems to prevail, although the 1.0900 region still turns up as a significant contention zone. While the MACD keeps pointing south, the bounce of the RSI from the oversold area could be indicative that a bounce is in the offing. The extension and duration of it remain to be seen, however. The breakdown of the 1.0900 region should not face any support of note until the 1.0723 level, although this scenario seems to require an important deterioration of the pair’s outlook.
