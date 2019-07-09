EUR/USD forecast: Bears await a sustained breakthrough 1.1200 mark, eyeing Powell’s speech

The USD remains well supported by tempered Fed rate cut expectations.

Dismal Euro-zone data/ Coeure's dovish comments add to the selling bias.

Powell’s speech might provide clues over the central bank’s policy outlook.

The EUR/USD pair remained depressed at the start of a new trading week, albeit managed to hold its neck just above the 1.1200 round figure mark amid a combination of negative forces. The US Dollar traded near three-week tops and remained well supported by tempered Fed rate cut expectations, which was seen as one of the key factors exerting some downward pressure. The shared currency was further weighed down by dismal Euro-zone Sentix Investor Confidence Index, which deteriorated further and fell to the weakest level since November 2014.

Meanwhile, the sub-index for German plunged from -0.7 to -4.8 - the lowest since November 2009 and highlighted a looming recession in the region's biggest economy. The already weaker sentiment deteriorated further following the ECB Governing Council member Benoit Coeure's comments, saying that accommodative policy is needed "more than ever" and that they could restart the asset purchases program if needed.

However, absent relevant market moving economic releases from the US helped limit deeper losses as the focus remains on the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's public appearance on Tuesday, followed by a two-day Congressional testimony on Wednesday and Thursday. Powell's remarks will be closely scrutinized for fresh clues over the central bank's near-term monetary policy outlook, which could play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and eventually provide a fresh directional impetus to the major.

From a technical perspective, bearish traders are likely to wait for a sustained breakthrough the 1.1200 handle - marking 23.6% Fibo. level of the 1.1570-1.1107 downfall, before positioning for any further near-term depreciating move. Below the mentioned support, the pair is likely to accelerate the slide further towards the 1.1130-25 intermediate support en-route yearly lows, or closer to the 1.1100 round figure mark.

On the flip side, any attempted recovery beyond the overnight swing high, around the 1.1235 region, might confront some fresh supply near 100-day SMA, currently near the 1.1255-60 region, above which the up-move could further get extended but seems more likely to remain capped at the 1.1300 handle.