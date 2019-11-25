Positive trade headlines, upbeat US data underpinned the USD demand on Friday.

Bulls have still managed to defend the 1.10 handle ahead of German IFO survey.

The EUR/USD pair witnessed a dramatic intraday turnaround on Friday and plunged around 70 pips from daily tops amid resurgent US dollar demand. The shared currency initially edged higher on the back of somewhat positive readings from the Euro-zone PMI print for November, albeit once again faced rejection near the 100-day SMA barrier. In fact, the preliminary estimates showed that the Euro-zone manufacturing sector activity rebounded modestly in November, though remained well in the contraction territory. Meanwhile, the gauge for services sector decelerated further to 51.5 from 52.2 and the composite PMI also fell to 50.3 from 50.6, which eventually failed to impress the bulls.

Weighed down by resurgent USD demand

On the other hand, the greenback buying interest picked up some pace after comments from the US President Donald Trump increased hopes of a trade deal, sooner rather than later. Speaking on Fox News, Trump said a deal with China was “potentially very close,” and also indicated that he might not sign a bill passed by Congress that supports Hong Kong. The buck was further supported by upbeat US Manufacturing/Services PMI prints, both hitting their highest level since April. Adding to this, the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing index rose to 10.4 in November from 5.6 previous, while the Michigan Consumer Sentiment index was revised higher to 96.8 as compared to 95.7 estimated earlier.

The pair finally settled near the lower end of its weekly trading range but managed to find some support ahead of the key 1.10 psychological mark and edged higher on the first day of a new trading week. Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the German IFO survey on Business Climate for some short-term impetus. There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release on Monday and hence, the incoming US-China trade-related headlines might continue to influence the USD price dynamics and further contribute towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, repeated failures near 100-day SMA reinforce the recent double-top bearish pattern and support prospects for a further near-term depreciating move. A sustained break below the key 1.10 handle will reaffirm the bearish bias and set the stage for a slide towards the 1.0955-50 intermediate support before the pair eventually drops to the 1.0900 round-figure mark.

On the flip side, 1.1055-60 area now seems to act as an immediate resistance, which is closely followed by 100-day SMA, currently near the 1.1085 region, and the 1.1100 handle. Sustained break through the mentioned barriers might now be seen as a key trigger for bullish traders and pave the way for a further near-term appreciating move. The pair then might aim towards testing the 1.1170-80 supply zone (double-top resistance) en-route the 1.1200 round figure mark.