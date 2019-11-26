Renewed US-China trade optimism continued underpinning the greenback.

Some follow-through USD strength kept the EUR/USD pair on the defensive.

Bearish traders are likely to wait for a sustained break below the 1.10 handle.

The EUR/USD pair struggled to register any meaningful recovery and remained depressed on the first day of a new trading week, with bears challenging the key 1.10 psychological mark amid some follow-through US dollar strength. Against the backdrop of China's announcement over the weekend to tighten intellectual property protection rules, Global Times said on Monday that the two countries are very close to a "phase one" trade deal and provided a modest lift to the greenback.

Meanwhile, the shared currency failed to gain any respite from a slight improvement in the German IFO Business Climate Index, which rose to 95.0 in November from 84.6 previous and was in line with market expectations. Adding to this, the Current Assessment Index also matched consensus estimates, albeit was largely negated by a slight miss in Expectations Index. The pair dropped to near two-week lows and finally ended the day with modest losses for the fourth consecutive session.

Bearish traders took some breather during the Asian session on Tuesday and the pair was seen consolidating in a range just above the 1.10 handle. Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the release of German GfK Consumer Climate for some impetus. Later during the North-American session, the US economic docket – featuring the release of the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index and Richmond Manufacturing Index – will further be looked upon for some meaningful trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

Given a bearish double-top pattern formation on the daily chart, coupled with the recent rejection from 100-day SMA, the near-term technical set-up remains in favour of bearish traders. A sustained break below the key 1.10 handle will reaffirm the negative outlook and prompt some aggressive technical selling, setting the stage for a slide towards the 1.0955-50 intermediate support en-route the 1.0900 round-figure mark.

On the flip side, immediate resistance is pegged near the 1.1055-60 area, which is closely followed by the 100-day SMA barrier near the 1.1085 region and the 1.1100 handle. Sustained break through the mentioned hurdle might now be seen as a key trigger for bullish traders and pave the way for a further near-term appreciating move. The pair then might aim towards testing the 1.1170-80 supply zone (double-top resistance) en-route the 1.1200 round figure mark.