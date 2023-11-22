- Preliminary November Eurozone PMIs will be watched closely.
- The US Dollar extends corrections, sentiment favors the Greenback ahead of Thanksgiving.
- The EUR/USD dropped for the second day in a row, extending correction, with key supports at 1.0830 and 1.0800.
The EUR/USD pulled back on Wednesday to the 1.0850 area, driven by a stronger US Dollar following the release of US economic data. The pair continues to retreat from monthly highs, in a move seen as a corrective in nature.
Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel stated on Wednesday that interest rates in the Eurozone are close to their peak. Market participants believe that rates are unlikely to rise further unless inflation rebounds.
Key data is due on Thursday with the preliminary November PMI. Forecasts suggest further improvements, but all figures are expected to remain below 50. This data has the potential to impact the markets. A negative surprise could exert additional pressure on the current correction of the EUR/USD. The Flash Services EZ PMI is expected to rise from 47.8 to 48.0 and Manufacturing from 43.1 to 43.3. Also on Thursday, the European Central Bank (ECB) will release the minutes of its latest monetary policy meeting.
The US Dollar recovered further ground from monthly lows, gaining momentum after the release of mixed US data that showed a larger-than-expected decline in Jobless Claims and a larger contraction than forecasted in Durable Goods Orders. On Thursday, US markets will remain closed. Treasury yields rose, offering support to the ongoing correction of the US Dollar. Market sentiment appears poised for some consolidation ahead.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD retreated further after being unable to hold above 1.0950. On Wednesday, the pair encountered resistance at 1.0920 before another leg lower. The pair found support at 1.0850. The slide could continue towards the next important support level seen at 1.0830. A short-term downtrend line stands at 1.0900, so a move above that level could bring momentum back to the Euro.
On the 4-hour chart, technical indicators continue to show a bias to the downside but lack strong conviction. The MACD reflects bearish signs, and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is flattening, indicating potential consolidation ahead between 1.0890 and 1.0860 or around the 1.0830 area. A decline below the latter level would increase bearish pressure, exposing the Euro to further losses.
View Live Chart for the EUR/USD
