EUR/USD Current Price: 1.2020
- The dollar strengthened amid a dismal market’s mood exacerbated by profit-taking.
- The Union’s economy contracted as expected in the first quarter of the year.
- EUR/USD is at risk of extending its decline mainly on a break below 1.1980.
The EUR/USD pair plunged on Friday to close the week in the red at 1.2020, amid broad demand for the greenback in the last trading session of the day. Month-end profit-taking exacerbated the dollar’s rally, although falling equities and weaker US government bond yields helped the safe-haven currency.
Germany and the EU reported the preliminary estimates of Q1 Gross Domestic Product, both indicating economic contraction. German’s GDP printed at -1.7% QoQ while in the EU, it resulted in-1.8%, a consequence of the pandemic-related lockdowns and restrictions. In the US, the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index rose to 1.8% YoY in March from 1.4% in February as expected. The University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index improved to 88.3 in April from 84.9 in March.
On Monday, Germany will publish March Retail Sales, seen up by 3% MoM, while Markit will publish the final version of April Manufacturing PMIs for the EU and the US. The latter will publish the official April ISM Manufacturing PMI, expected at 65 from 64.7 in the previous month.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair has broken below the 23.6% retracement of its latest daily advance measured between 1.1793 to 1.2149 at 1.2050, the immediate resistance level. The 38.2% retracement of the same rally provides support at 1.1980. In the daily chart, the pair is still above a bullish 20 SMA, which advances above the 200 SMA, although technical indicators head firmly lower within positive levels, skewing the risk o the downside. In the near-term and according to the 4-hour chart, the pair is developing well below a mildly bearish 20 SMA and nearing a bullish 100 SMA. Technical indicators have stabilized well below their lines, in line with further slides ahead.
Support levels: 1.1980 1.1930 1.1885
Resistance levels: 1.2050 1.2090 1.2140
