- EUR/USD keeps navigating the lower bound of the weekly range.
- Immediately to the downside emerges the 55-day SMA in the mid-1.10s.
- German IFO survey suggests a potential bottom has been reached.
EUR/USD is putting further distance from recent weekly lows in the boundaries of 1.0990 on Friday following the better-than-expected German IFO survey. Today’s optimism around the single currency finds support on the hint that the morale in the German economy could have bottomed out this month.
On the broader scenario, the outlook on the economy in the region remains fragile and with risks still tilted to the downside, both regarding economic growth and inflation, as stressed once again at Thursday’s ECB event.
That, in combination with the ‘looser for longer’ stance from the ECB, suggests the prospect for the shared currency looks everything but rosy in the foreseeable future. Despite the Fed will likely continue with its ‘mid-cycle adjustment’ via the reduction of interest rates in the next months, the US economy still looks (quite) healthy vs. its overseas peers and Chief Powell has much more room for manouvre when compared with his G10 colleagues. That said, the recent weakness in the buck should be seen as temporary and therefore dips in the US Dollar Index are seen as shallow.
On the technical view, EUR/USD charted a bearish ‘outside day’ on Thursday. If we add the inability of the pair to surpass monthly peaks near 1.1180 (Monday), the probability of the resumption of the leg lower preceded by some consolidation keeps on the rise. On the downside, the immediate contention is located in the mid-1.10s, where sits the key 55-day SMA. Below this area, the selling pressure is expected to return to the market and sponsor a move to, initially, 1.0925 ahead of the 2019 low at 1.0879.
