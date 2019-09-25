Tuesday’s slightly better-than-expected German IFO extended some support.

A modest USD pullback provided an additional boost and remained supportive.

The overnight uptick lacked any bullish conviction amid renewed trade pessimism.

A combination of supporting factors helped the EUR/USD pair to regain some positive traction on Tuesday and reverse the previous session's slide, led by awful Euro-zone PMI prints. The shared currency found some support following the positive results from the German IFO, showing that Business Climate improved a tad to 94.6 for September as compared to 94.3 previous. Meanwhile, Current Assessment also rose to 98.5 from 97.4 and largely offset a slight disappointment from Business Expectations index, which eased to 90.8 during the reported month.



This coupled with a modest intraday US Dollar pullback further collaborated to the pair's positive move. The greenback failed to preserve its early gains and drifted into the negative territory after the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index fell more than anticipated to 125.1 in September. The buck was further pressurized by reports that an impeachment inquiry will be started against US President Donald Trump. On the trade-related front, Trump criticized China in a United Nations speech and sparked concerns about the worsening trade relations between the world's two largest economies. Trump's angry rhetoric on China, claiming that the dragon nation hasn't adopted the promised reforms, triggered a fresh wave of global risk-aversion trade and extended some support to the USD's relative safe-haven status against its European counterpart.



The pair struggled to capitalize on the positive move, rather met with some fresh supply during the Asian session on Wednesday, though remained well within this week's broader trading range. In absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the Euro-zone, the pair remains at the mercy of the USD price dynamics. From the US, scheduled speeches by influential FOMC members - Chicago Fed President Charles Evans and Kansas City Fed President Esther George - might influence the greenback and produce some short-term trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, nothing seems to have changed much and given the pair's inability to register any meaningful recovery, the short-term bias remains tilted in favour of bearish traders. Hence, a follow-through weakness, back towards challenging 2019 swing lows support near the 1.0925 region, remains a distinct possibility. The downward trajectory could further get extended even below the 1.0900 round-figure mark towards testing the next major support near the 1.0840-35 region.



On the flip side, the 1.1020-25 region now seems to have emerged as immediate strong resistance and is closely followed by a three-month-old descending trend-line hurdle, currently near mid-1.1000s. Only a sustained breakthrough the mentioned barrier, leading to a subsequent strength beyond the 1.1070 horizontal resistance, might negate the near-term bearish outlook and prompt some near-term short-covering move, which could lift the pair further beyond the 1.1100 handle towards testing 100-day SMA resistance near the 1.1170 region.