EUR/USD Forecast: bearish momentum to accelerate below 1.1600 handle
The EUR/USD pair staged a goodish recovery on Monday and was being supported by a broad based US Dollar weakness. Despite positive US economic data, the greenback pulled back from last week's three-month highs on news that Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller launched the first charge on possible Russian meddling in the 2016 US election.
Meanwhile, a slightly weaker than expected German prelim CPI print for October failed to provide any additional boost to the pair's recovery from over three-month low touched in the aftermath of dovish ECB taper last week.
Moving ahead, investors on Tuesday would now take cues from EU macro data - prelim Q3 GDP, expected to show economic growth of 0.5%, and flash version of the latest inflation figures for October. From the US, the release of Employment Cost Index, Chicago PMI and Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index would be looked upon for some impetus. The key focus, however, would remain on this week's key events, including the FOMC decision and the keenly watched NFP report.
From a technical perspective, the pair's inability to recover back above previous support, now turned resistance, and a subsequent break below the 1.1600 mark would suggest that the near-term downward trajectory might still be far from being over. Weakness below the mentioned is likely to accelerate the slide towards 1.1555-50 intermediate support before the pair eventually drops to test the key 1.1500 psychological mark.
Conversely, a sustained recovery back above 1.1665-70 immediate hurdle could trigger a short-covering bounce, but the up-move seems more likely to be capped at the 1.1700 handle.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.