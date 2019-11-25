EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1010
- The German IFO survey indicated that expectations of economic recovery remain subdued.
- Hopes for a US-China trade deal keep leading the way, underpinning the dollar.
- EUR/USD under pressure, near the 61.8% retracement of its October rally.
The EUR/USD pair is trading a handful of pips above the 1.1000 figure, operating within a well-limited range. A better market mood, triggered by news correlated to the US-China trade deal, sent the pair higher earlier in the day, although a disappointing German IFO survey took it lower during London trading hours. According to the official report, the November Business Climate in the country printed at 95 as expected, although expectations missed the market’s expectations with 92.1.
The American dollar is the strongest ahead of Wall Street’s opening, although action is developing in slow motion. The US has just released the Chicago Fed National Activity Index, which fell in October to -0.71, worse than the -0.43 expected. Pending of release is the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index, foreseen at -11.3 in November, down from -5.1 in October.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
From a technical point of view, the EUR/USD pair is bearish, as, in the 4-hour chart, it extended its decline below all of its moving averages, which gain bearish strength some 50 pips above the current level. Technical indicators head firmly south and near oversold readings, adding to the bearish case. The main support is 1.0990, the 61.8% retracement of the October rally, and where the pair bottomed this month, with scope for a steeper decline on a break below it.
Support levels: 1.0990 1.0950 1.0920
Resistance levels: 1.1030 1.1065 1.1110
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
