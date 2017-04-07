EUR/USD Forecast: bearish, heading towards 1.1290

Dollar's advance paused in Asia particularly against European currencies, with the EUR/USD pair bouncing from a daily low of 1.1335, although with gains for the common currency limited by a disappointing RBA that maintained its neutral stance and sent the AUD/USD pair lower. The EUR/USD topped at 1.1374, and trades now near the lower end of those extremes, maintaining a clear bearish stance after the release of EU June PPI figures, as industrial producer prices fell by 0.4% in the euro area, missing expectations of a 0.2% decline and below previous 0.0%. The year-on-year figure came in at 3.3%, well below previous 4.3%.

The US has little to offer amid a local holiday, with majors expected then to trade in limited ranges after Europe's close. From a technical point of view, the 4 hours chart shows that the 20 SMA is gaining downward strength above the current level, while technical indicators maintain resumed their declines within negative territory, already below previous lows and therefore supporting additional slides ahead. The mentioned daily low converges with the 38.2% retracement of the past week's rally, with renewed selling interest below it targeting the 1.1290 level, June 28th low. Below this last, 1.2950 comes next. To the upside, the pair needs to recover above 1.1380 to be able to shrug off the negative tone and re-attempt an advance towards the 1.1440/60 region.

View live chart of the EUR/USD