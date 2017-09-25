EUR/USD Forecast: bearish extension expected below 1.1885

The EUR/USD pair holds near its daily low of 1.1895, set early Asia, as the pair gapped lower on German's election outcome. Angela Merkel won a fourth term, but her victory was sour, as she now needs to form a coalition government, whilst the far-right got into the Parliament for the first time since WWII, after scoring 12.6% of the votes. Merkel's party got 33% of the vote, down over 8 percentage points from the 2013 election. Adding fuel to the fire, the German IFO survey for September just released came in below market's expectations. According to the official report, German manufacturers ramped up their investment in September, but not to the extent originally planned. Business climate is down to 115.2 from a previously revised 115.7 and against the 116.00 expected, with expectations and the assessment of the current situation suffering the same destiny.

Later today, ECB's head, Mario Draghi, is due to testify about the economy and monetary policy before the European Parliament Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee, in Brussels. Speculative interest will be scrutinizing his words in search for clues on upcoming QE tapering, and comments on the matter may push the common currency back north, despite the disappointing outcome of German elections. Also, multiple Fed speakers will be on the wires today, all through the US session.

Technically, the pair presents a moderate bearish risk, as in the 4 hours chart, a bearish 20 SMA contained the upside earlier on the day, currently offering a dynamic resistance at 1.1934, while the RSI indicator extends its decline within negative territory, now around 40. In the same chart, the Momentum indicator is little changed around its 100 level, as beyond the weekly opening gap and the later upward move to fill it, the pair shows little activity.

There's a trend line coming from August 17th low of 1.1661, now offering an immediate support at 1.1885, where in the mentioned time frame, the pair also has its 200 SMA. A break below it should expose the 1.1820/40 region where the pair bottomed these last few weeks. The pair can regain some upward traction only on an upward acceleration above 1.1940, heading then towards the 1.1980/90 price zone.

View live chart of the EUR/USD