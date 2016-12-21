EUR/USD Forecast: bearish, despite the quiet holiday's consolidation

Holiday's mood is on in full force, with trading volume plunging, but the dollar holding on to gains anyway. The EUR/USD pair failed to regain the 1.0400 level in an extremely quiet Asian session, with selling interest around 1.0410/20 steadily rejecting advances, but that's it. The pair traded within a 40 pips range, and will likely remain range bound during the upcoming days, with volume shrinking further during the rest of the week and the next one.

When it comes to the macroeconomic calendar, the EU will release its preliminary consumer confidence index for December later on the day, expected to post a modest improvement. The US will release Existing Home Sales figures for November, probably down from October, and in line with soft housing data released last week.

Those reports could be used by speculative interest as an excuse to take some profits out of the table, particularly if US data disappoints. Technically, the pair has made little progress, still looking bearish in the 4 hours chart, although with absent directional strength. The 20 SMA has lost its downward strength, but capped the upside anyway, while technical indicators maintain their bearish slopes within negative territory. The immediate support is the weekly low of 1.0352, followed by 1.0320. Below this last, the decline can extend to the 1.0270/90 price zone.

Above 1.0420 on the other hand, the pair can correct towards 1.0460, where selling interest will probably contain the advance.

