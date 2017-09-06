EUR/USD Forecast: bearish correction underway

Despite signaling no more rate cuts, the ECB disappointed investors with the monetary policy announcement made this Thursday. Benchmark rates were left unchanged, growth forecasts revised higher, and the wording on economic recovery more optimistic, but inflation's forecast were revised lower, and doors left open for more QE. The announcement affected the common currency, although the EUR/USD pair managed to hold above the 1.1200 level, as the market waited for the UK election's result.

The pair broke lower this Friday, and trades at fresh weekly lows around 1.1170, with the greenback benefiting from negative news coming from Europe, as in the UK, May's conservative party lost its majority in the Parliament, anticipating even tougher Brexit negotiations.

Data coming from the EU did not help, has German's trade balance surplus shrunk by more than expected in April, down to 19.8B from a previously revised 19.9B, while the current account surplus resulted at 15.1B from previous 31.1B. The US macroeconomic calendar will remain light, with sentiment, therefore, leading the way.

From a technical point of view, the pair is poised to extend its decline, moving further away from the critical 1.1300 region, and with the hours chart showing that the price has now extended its slide below its 100 SMA, for the first time since mid May. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart head south near oversold territory, in line with a bearish extension. 1.1160 is the immediate support ahead of 1.1120, while below this last, the negative tone will likely extend into the following sessions, with scope then to test 1.1000/30.

Above 1.1200 the pressure may ease, but it will take an upward acceleration through 1.1220 to see the pair advancing towards the 1.1260 price zone.

View live chart of the EUR/USD