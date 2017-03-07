EUR/USD Forecast: bearish correction to extend below 1.1345

The EUR/USD pair eases this Monday and trades below 1.1380, as the USD-index recovers from the year low posted last week. Stocks in Europe trade positively, a sign of improving market sentiment and further weighing on the common currency. In the macroeconomic front, data continue to be EUR-supportive, as the EU final Markit manufacturing PMI came at 57.4 in June, above May's 57.0 and the preliminary estimate of 57.3, showing that expansion in the sector accelerated to its fastest pace in over six years. German's manufacturing PMI was also revised higher, up to 59.6, but the French and the Spain figures came in slightly below previous estimates. Later today, the US will see the release of both manufacturing PMIs, the official and the Markit ones, both expected little changed from initial estimates.

Technically, the pair is poised to correct further lower, as in the 4 hours chart, the price is accelerating below its 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators turned sharply lower, with the Momentum already within negative territory, and the RSI around 52. The pair has an immediate support at 1.1345, with a break below it opening doors for a steeper corrective movement, down to 1.1290, the low set on June 28th. Seems unlikely a break below this last, with buying interest probably defending the level. To the upside, 1.1410 is the immediate resistance, ahead of the 1.1440/60 region, this last a major long term resistance.

View live chart of the EUR/USD