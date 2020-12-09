EUR/USD Current Price: 1.2073

US dollar rises during the American session as risk sentiment deteriorates.

European Central bank meeting on Thursday likely to trigger volatility.

EUR/USD breaks under 1.2100 and opens doors to further losses. The EUR/USD pair dropped again on Wednesday, accelerating to the downside after breaking under 1.2100. A deterioration in risk sentiment and higher US yields boosted the dollar that rose across the board. The pair approached again 1.2150 before turning lower, hitting at 1.2057, the lowest level in a week. The VIX jumped during the American session, and mains indexes in Wall Street ended lower, falling from near record-high levels. Market participants focus on the lack of agreement between the United Kingdom and the European Union and limited expectations about more stimulus in the US. The key event on Thursday is the European Central Bank meeting. Actions from the central bank are expected. The announcement and Lagarde’s words will likely trigger volatility. In the US, economic data to be released includes jobless claims and inflation.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair found support around the 1.2060 zone and looks set to consolidate between the mentioned level and 1.2100. The euro needs to recovers levels above 1.2115 to strengthen. The key short-term resistance stands at 1.2150.

Technical indicators are pointing lower in the 4-hour chart, suggesting an extension of the current correction lower. A key support is located between 1.1960 and 1.2000. On the upside, the euro failed again to break 1.2150 on Wednesday: a consolidation above would improve the outlook for the euro.

Support levels: 1.2040 1.2000 1.1960

Resistance levels: 1.2095 1.2135 1.2155