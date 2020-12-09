EUR/USD Current Price: 1.2073
- US dollar rises during the American session as risk sentiment deteriorates.
- European Central bank meeting on Thursday likely to trigger volatility.
EUR/USD breaks under 1.2100 and opens doors to further losses. The EUR/USD pair dropped again on Wednesday, accelerating to the downside after breaking under 1.2100. A deterioration in risk sentiment and higher US yields boosted the dollar that rose across the board. The pair approached again 1.2150 before turning lower, hitting at 1.2057, the lowest level in a week. The VIX jumped during the American session, and mains indexes in Wall Street ended lower, falling from near record-high levels. Market participants focus on the lack of agreement between the United Kingdom and the European Union and limited expectations about more stimulus in the US. The key event on Thursday is the European Central Bank meeting. Actions from the central bank are expected. The announcement and Lagarde’s words will likely trigger volatility. In the US, economic data to be released includes jobless claims and inflation.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair found support around the 1.2060 zone and looks set to consolidate between the mentioned level and 1.2100. The euro needs to recovers levels above 1.2115 to strengthen. The key short-term resistance stands at 1.2150.
Technical indicators are pointing lower in the 4-hour chart, suggesting an extension of the current correction lower. A key support is located between 1.1960 and 1.2000. On the upside, the euro failed again to break 1.2150 on Wednesday: a consolidation above would improve the outlook for the euro.
Support levels: 1.2040 1.2000 1.1960
Resistance levels: 1.2095 1.2135 1.2155
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises in response to fresh ECB stimulus
EUR/USD is rising well above 1.21, responding to fresh stimulus from the ECB and no materially new language on exchange rate concerns. US jobless claims missed estimates while the FDA's vaccine approval, Brexit and US stimulus talks are eyed.
GBP/USD consolidates close to 1.3300 as Brexit deal hopes hang by a thread
GBP/USD has mostly traded sideways in recent trade around the 1.3300 level, having recovered from worst levels just below 1.3250 hit shortly before the start of the US trading session.
XAU/USD eyes test of $1850 following firmer than expected US inflation
Spot gold (XAU/USD) prices have been on the front foot in recent trade, with a boost coming at 13:30GMT in the form of slightly softer than expected US Consumer Price Inflation numbers.
The crypto market reluctantly retreats from highs
A corrective sentiment continues to prevail in the crypto market. Yesterday afternoon, Bitcoin briefly dipped to almost $17,500 and is trading at $18,400 at the beginning of the day on Thursday.
WTI climbs to fresh 7-month highs above $47
After spending the first half of the week fluctuating above $45, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gathered bullish momentum on Thursday and advanced to its highest level since early March at $47.71.