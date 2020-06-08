EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1301

Safe-haven currencies stand as the weakest across the FX board.

Wall Street advancing ahead of the opening, flirting with multi-month highs.

EUR/USD resuming its advance and heading for a retest of the 1.1385 area.

The EUR/USD pair eased within range, trading in the 1.1300 price zone ahead of the US opening, after posting a daily low of 1.1267. The pair consolidates around Friday’s close, retaining its positive stance in a quiet start to the week, without fresh clues to lead European currencies. Local equities struggle around their opening levels, posting modest intraday gains at the time being. US indexes trade marginally higher ahead of the opening, flirting with the multi-month highs posted last week. Safe-haven currencies, included the greenback, are the weakest across the FX board.

Germany published April Industrial Production, which fell in the month by 17.9%. When compared to a year earlier, it collapsed by 25.3%, much worse than the previous -11.3%. The EU June Sentix Investor Confidence improved from -41.8 to -24.8, slightly worse than expected. The figures weighed on the shared currency at the beginning of the European session. The US macroeconomic calendar will remain empty this Monday.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is trading just above a bullish 20 SMA, in its 4-hour chart, after briefly piercing earlier in the day. Technical indicators hold on to positive ground, although the decline stalled, and are now consolidating and slowly gaining strength upwards, suggesting that the corrective decline may be complete. A recovery beyond 1.1310 should indicate renewed buying interest and favor a continued advance toward 1.1385. The corrective decline could accelerate if the pair loses the 1.1260 area.

Support levels: 1.1260 1.1220 1.1180

Resistance levels: 1.1310 1.1345 1.1390