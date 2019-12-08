EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1060

Upbeat US employment data helped the greenback to recover some ground.

Brexit and the US and China trade relationship nearing inflection points.

EUR/USD at risk of extending its decline, needs to break below the next Fibonacci support.

The American dollar ended the week on a high note, although it was unable to trim early losses, closing the day up, but the week in the red against most major rivals. The EUR/USD pair closed at 1.1060, down from 1.1115, as the US Nonfarm Payroll report was upbeat. The country added 266K new jobs in November, much better than the 180K anticipated. The unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, a five-decade low. Wages were mixed, up by just 0.2% in the month, but gaining 3.1% in the year, slightly better than the 3.0% expected. Lending additional support, the preliminary estimate of the December Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index came in at 99.2, after printing at 96.8 in the previous month.

Concerns about a global trade war, however, kept investors on their toes throughout the week, and it seems that the employment report was just an excuse to take some profits out ahead of a critical week. During the upcoming days, the two main sources of market noise should see definitions, as the UK is heading to the polls on Dec. 12, while, if there’s no deal, the US will launch another round of tariffs on Chinese goods on Dec. 15.

This Monday will be light in terms of data, as Germany will release its October Trade Balance, while the EU will unveil the December Sentix Investor Confidence Index, foreseen at -4.9 from -4.5 previously. The US won’t publish relevant macroeconomic figures.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

From a technical point of view, the EUR/USD pair is poised to extend its decline, as it settled just below the 1.1065 Fibonacci support that contained declines for most of the week. In the daily chart, the 100 DMA offers a sharp downward slope, converging with the mentioned Fibonacci level, while technical indicators turned sharply lower, currently challenging their midlines. In the 4-hour chart, technical indicators have fallen to fresh December lows, the Momentum still heading south and the RSI consolidating around 43, while the price is now below its 20 and 200 SMA, and just above a flat 100 SMA. The bearish case will gain strength on a break below 1.1030, the 50% retracement of the October rally, and the immediate support.

Support levels: 1.1030 1.0985 1.0940

Resistance levels: 1.1080 1.1120 1.1150