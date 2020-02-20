EUR/USD Current Price: 1.0795
- German GFK Consumer Confidence Survey came in as expected at 9.8.
- US data beat expectations Philly Manufacturing Survey soared to 36.7.
- EUR/USD near but above the critical 1.0770 support level.
The EUR/USD pair is trading sub-1.0800, confined to a tight intraday range although at fresh multi-month lows, having extended its decline to 1.0777. The dollar trades with a firmer tone against most major rivals, but extreme oversold conditions in EUR/USD are keeping the downside limited at the time being. Nevertheless, the pair retains its bearish stance. The greenback got boosted during Asian trading hours by dismal Australian data and persistent concerns about the coronavirus outbreak, as more deaths were reported outside China.
German data released this Thursday failed to impress, as the GFK Consumer Confidence Survey came in at 9.8 in March as expected, but below the previous 9.9. The country Producer Price Index for the same month rose by 0.8% MoM, much better than the 0.2% expected, and was up by 0.2% YoY, also beating the market’s expectations. The ECB released the Minutes of its latest meeting, which showed that policymakers believe that data point to a positive but modest growth ahead.
The US has just released unemployment claims for the week ended February 14, which came in as expected at 210K, and the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey, which resulted at 36.7 against the expected 12 and the previous 17.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair hovers around 1.0790, with no change in the technical picture. The 4-hour chart shows that it offers a neutral-to-bearish stance, as the 20 SMA continues to head lower above the current level and to provide intraday resistance. The Momentum retreats every time it reaches its mid-line, while the RSI remains flat within oversold levels. The key support is 1.0770, and a break through the level could open doors for an approach to the 1.0700 region.
Support levels: 1.0770 1.0725 1.0690
Resistance levels: 1.0840 1.0885 1.0910
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
