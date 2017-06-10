EUR/USD Forecast: bearish, but Payrolls to decide

The greenback remains strong across the board heading into the key macroeconomic event of the week, the US Nonfarm Payroll report. The EUR/USD pair trades at its lowest since mid August, confined to a tight range a few pips above its daily low of 1.1685, hit this week, by political uncertainty in Spain, and a dovish ECB, according to the latest meeting's minutes released on Wednesday. The American dollar, on the other hand, has found support in strong macroeconomic data, and hawkish Fed speakers, as most of them, in different events all through the week, reaffirmed they conviction that rates should rise before year-end.

Ahead of the employment report, the US economy is expected to have added 90,000 new jobs during September, well below this year's average, although the unemployment rate is expected to remain unchanged at 4.4%. Wages are expected to have posted a modest advance monthly basis, up 0.3% from previous 0.1%, while year-on-year average hourly earnings are seen unchanged at 2.5%. Low wages are a drag for the US economy, as they imply inflation will remain subdued.

The headline reading may surprise to the upside, as macroeconomic figures ahead of the event have indicated stronger growth that the one anticipated after the hurricanes that hit the US this last month. Anyway, wages are critical, as a decline in there will likely offset any positive headline. Upward surprises in all the components, indeed should fuel the dollar across the board.

The EUR/USD pair is technically bearish, which means that a strong report will probably fuel the ongoing trend and result in further slides ahead. The pair has an immediate support at 1.1661, August low, with a break below it exposing 1.1620. A weekly close below this last should open doors for a continued slide towards 1.1510 early next week, the 38.2% retracement of the March/September rally.

A disappointing report, on the other hand, could trigger an upward corrective movement, with a recovery beyond 1.1720 probably resulting on an extension towards 1.1780/1.1800.

View live chart of the EUR/USD