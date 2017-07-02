EUR/USD Forecast: bearish breakout on political woes

The dollar is back in fashion, rallying against all of its major rivals with political uncertainty weighing on European currencies. After officially lunching her bid for the French presidency, Marine Le Pen, the leader of the French far-right Front National party, promised that, if elected, her party would pull France out of the European Union, and fight radical Islam.

The news came after ECB's President Draghi rejected US Trump's accusations of currency manipulation, and said that the Central Bank is prepared to increase both the size and duration of its bond-buying program if the inflation outlook remains low. On Monday, German Merkel's Christian Democrats lost the leading spot in polls to the center-left Social Democrats.

In the macro front, German Industrial Production fell by 0.3% in December, after an advance of 0.5% in November, while when compared to a year earlier, production fell by 0.7%. The US calendar will remain light, with December trade balance and minor employment and optimism reports.

The EUR/USD pair plunged to 1.0661 and trades nearby early London, maintaining an intraday bearish bias after the pair broke below the 1.0700/10 Fibonacci region which provided support for most of this past week. In the 4 hours chart, the price is well below a bearish 20 SMA, while also broke below its 100 SMA. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart head sharply lower, now nearing oversold readings.

A break below the mentioned low should lead to a test of the 1.0620 level, the next strong support, followed by the 1.0590 price zone. Further slides expose 1.0565, a critical Fibonacci support that if broken, will confirm a more sustainable decline, with fresh yearly lows at sight.

The mentioned 1.0700/10 level is the immediate resistance, with selling interest expected to surge on spikes towards it. If broken, 1.0750 comes next.

View live chart of the EUR/USD