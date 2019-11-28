Wednesday’s mostly upbeat US macro data lifted the USD.

The EUR/USD pair showed some resilience below 1.10 mark.

Traders look forward to the flash German CPI for some impetus.

The EUR/USD pair failed to capitalize on the previous session's attempted bounce and came under some renewed selling pressure on Wednesday amid a modest US dollar uptick. The USD buying interest picked up some additional pace following the release of mostly upbeat US economic data and dragged the pair to fresh two-week lows, levels just below the key 1.10 psychological mark. According to the second estimate, the US economy is expected to have expanded at he2.1% annualized pace during the July-September quarter as compared to 1.9% reported previously and anticipated.

Adding to the upbeat GDP growth figures, US Durable Goods Orders surprised to the upside and unexpectedly rose by 0.6% in October as against consensus estimates pointing to a 0.8% decline and the previous month's downwardly revised reading of -1.4%. Excluding transportation items, Core Durable Goods Orders also surpassed expectations and rose 0.6% during the reported month. Additional data released on Wednesday showed that initial weekly jobless claims dropped by 15K to 213K during the week ended November 23, which was followed by the disappointing releases of Chicago PMI, Pending Home Sales and Core PCE Price Index.

The pair, however, showed some resilience at lower levels and managed to regain some positive traction during the Asian session on Thursday in the wake of fresh US-China tensions after the US President Donald Trump signed two bills supporting Hong Kong’s pro-democracy demonstrators. The latest development was seen as derailing recent progress in trade talks and held the USD bulls on the defensive, which eventually turned out to be one of the key factors lending some support to the pair.

Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the release of the preliminary German consumer price index (CPI), forecasted to drop 0.6% month-on-month in November, for some short-term trading opportunities. Barring any big divergence from the expected figures, the market reaction is likely to remain limited amid relatively thin liquidity conditions on the back of Thanksgiving Day holiday in the US.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the near-term bias remains tilted in favour of bearish traders. However, it will be prudent to wait for some follow-through selling below monthly lows support, around the 1.0990 region, before positioning for any further depreciating move. The pair then could accelerate the downward trajectory towards testing the 1.0955-50 intermediate support before eventually aiming to challenge the 1.0900 round-figure mark.

On the flip side, immediate resistance is pegged near the 1.1025-30 region (weekly tops), above which a bout of short-covering could lift the pair to back towards 100-day SMA near the 1.1080 region. Subsequent strength beyond the 1.1100 handle might be seen as a key trigger for bullish traders and pave the way for a further near-term recovery towards testing the 1.1170-80 supply zone (double-top resistance) en-route the 1.1200 round figure mark.