Monday’s weaker Euro-zone PMI prints for September prompt some fresh selling.

A goodish pickup in the USD demand further contributed to the pair’s intraday slide.

Investors now eye German IFO, US Consumer Confidence data for a fresh impetus.

Following an early uptick to the 1.1025 region, the EUR/USD pair came under some renewed selling pressure on Monday and dropped to over one-week lows in reaction to awful Euro-zone PMI prints. Data released at the beginning of the week showed that manufacturing activity in the Euro-zone fell to the worst level in nearly seven years in September. In fact, the flash Euro-zone manufacturing PMI slipped deeper into the contraction territory to an 83-month low of 45.6, while German manufacturing PMI fell to 41.4 in September - the worst reading in more than a decade.

German recession fears weigh

The deepening manufacturing downturn showed signs of spreading to the services sector, where the rate of growth slowed to one of the weakest since 2014 and underscored slowing activity across the region. The already weaker sentiment surrounding the shared currency deteriorated further after Bundesbank noted that the German GDP could once again have contracted slightly in the third quarter, which further fueled fears of a recession. Spot accelerated the leg lower and was further pressurized by a goodish pickup in the US Dollar demand.



As investors looked for signs of progress in the US-China trade negotiations and the recent escalation of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, a raft of downbeat Euro-zone data resurfaced worries about global growth and boosted the greenback's relative safe-haven status against its European counterpart. The pair weakened to 1.0965 area but managed to find some support at lower levels and bounced around 30 pips from daily lows. The attempted bounce, however, lacked any strong follow-through, rather met with some fresh supply during the Asian session on Tuesday.



Market participants now look forward to the German IFO Survey results for September, which might influence the common currency and provide some short-term impetus. Later during the early North-American session, the US economic docket - highlighting the release of Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index - might further contribute towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the overnight fall and a subsequent acceptance below the key 1.10 psychological mark already seem to have set the stage for a slide back towards challenging 2019 swing lows support near the 1.0925 region. A follow-through selling might now turn the pair vulnerable to break below the 1.0900 round-figure mark and accelerate the fall further towards testing its next major support near the 1.0840-35 region.



On the flip side, any attempted recovery back above the 1.10 handle might now confront some fresh supply near the 1.1020-25 region, which if cleared might prompt some short-covering move and provide a minor boost to the major. However, any further move up seems more likely to remain capped near a three-month-old descending trend-line resistance, currently around the 1.1060 region.