EUR/USD remains on the defensive amid some follow-through USD buying.

Upbeat US data, surging US bond yields continued underpinning the buck.

Traders now eye Eurozone PMIs and US macro releases for a fresh impetus.

The EUR/USD pair witnessed some follow-through selling on Tuesday extended the previous session's rejection slide from the 1.1100 neighbourhood. The downtick lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and was solely led by sustained US dollar buying interest, underpinned by stronger-than-expected US economic data. The ISM Manufacturing PMI – published earlier this week – unexpectedly returned to the expansion territory and continued lending some support to the greenback.

Adding to this, a further improvement in the global risk sentiment weighed on traditional safe-haven assets. This eventually triggered a strong intraday upsurge in the US Treasury bond yields, which provided an additional boost to the buck and contributed to the pair's weaker tone. Meanwhile, the shared currency failed to gain any respite from rather unimpressive Eurozone PPI print, which came in flat on a monthly basis and unchanged at -0.7% YoY in December.

The modest bearish pressure remained unabated through the Asian session on Wednesday as market participants now look forward to the final Eurozone Services PMI prints and Retail Sales figures for a fresh impetus. Later during the early North-American session, the ADP report on the US private-sector employment and the US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, will influence the USD price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair's inability to capitalize on the recent corrective bounce and a subsequent pullback from previous support now turned resistance suggests that the near-term bias might have already shifted in favour of bearish traders. The pair might now aim towards testing the recent daily closing lows support near the 1.1010 region before eventually falling below the key 1.10 psychological mark. Some follow-through selling below the 1.0990-80 region might confirm a fresh bearish breakdown and set the stage for an accelerated slide towards challenging the 1.0900 round figure mark.

On the flip side, 100-day SMA, around the 1.1070 region, now seems to act as an immediate resistance, which is closely followed by the key pivotal hurdle near the 1.1100 mark. A convincing break through the mentioned barrier might negate the near-term negative outlook and trigger a fresh bout of a short-covering move, lifting the pair further towards mid-1.1100s.