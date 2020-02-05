- EUR/USD remains on the defensive amid some follow-through USD buying.
- Upbeat US data, surging US bond yields continued underpinning the buck.
- Traders now eye Eurozone PMIs and US macro releases for a fresh impetus.
The EUR/USD pair witnessed some follow-through selling on Tuesday extended the previous session's rejection slide from the 1.1100 neighbourhood. The downtick lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and was solely led by sustained US dollar buying interest, underpinned by stronger-than-expected US economic data. The ISM Manufacturing PMI – published earlier this week – unexpectedly returned to the expansion territory and continued lending some support to the greenback.
Adding to this, a further improvement in the global risk sentiment weighed on traditional safe-haven assets. This eventually triggered a strong intraday upsurge in the US Treasury bond yields, which provided an additional boost to the buck and contributed to the pair's weaker tone. Meanwhile, the shared currency failed to gain any respite from rather unimpressive Eurozone PPI print, which came in flat on a monthly basis and unchanged at -0.7% YoY in December.
The modest bearish pressure remained unabated through the Asian session on Wednesday as market participants now look forward to the final Eurozone Services PMI prints and Retail Sales figures for a fresh impetus. Later during the early North-American session, the ADP report on the US private-sector employment and the US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, will influence the USD price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the pair's inability to capitalize on the recent corrective bounce and a subsequent pullback from previous support now turned resistance suggests that the near-term bias might have already shifted in favour of bearish traders. The pair might now aim towards testing the recent daily closing lows support near the 1.1010 region before eventually falling below the key 1.10 psychological mark. Some follow-through selling below the 1.0990-80 region might confirm a fresh bearish breakdown and set the stage for an accelerated slide towards challenging the 1.0900 round figure mark.
On the flip side, 100-day SMA, around the 1.1070 region, now seems to act as an immediate resistance, which is closely followed by the key pivotal hurdle near the 1.1100 mark. A convincing break through the mentioned barrier might negate the near-term negative outlook and trigger a fresh bout of a short-covering move, lifting the pair further towards mid-1.1100s.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured amid coronavirus headlines, ahead of PMIs
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1050, pressured. The coronavirus outbreak continues spreading and claiming lives, and markets are tuning in once again. Final EZ services PMIs, ECB's Lagarde's speech, and US data are all awaited.
GBP/USD struggles above 1.30 amid Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is trading around 1.30 after a roller coaster Tuesday, as fears of a no-trade deal Brexit sent sterling to a six-week low. Markit's final services PMI and US data are awaited.
Forex Today: Coronavirus dampens mood, top US Non-Farm Payrolls hints eyed, Ripple roars
Coronavirus: Markets returned to paying attention to the respiratory disease which has already infected around 25,000 and taken the lives of nearly 500. Additional companies such as Nike have warned about the economic impact.
Gold: Pullback stalls near key Fib support
The yellow metal turned lower from $1,594 on Monday and almost tested $1,548 - the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the rally from $1,446 to $1,611 - on Tuesday, as investors put a bid under risk assets. Gold is currently trading at $1,556/Oz, representing a 0.22% gain on the day.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.