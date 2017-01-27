EUR/USD Forecast: bearish ahead of US critical macro figures

The EUR/USD pair stands at the lower end of its weekly range this Friday, as investors wait for the upcoming US Q4 GDP release. The American dollar recovered ground as US stocks keep rallying to record highs, indicating that confidence on growth policies coming from the new administration is back. There are some minor releases coming from Europe, but the market will focus in US figures, as the country will release several first-tier data.

The first estimate for US Q4 GDP is expected at 2.2% from Q3 final reading of 3.5%. Also, December Durable Goods Orders are expected to have raise by 2.6% in December, after plummeting 4.5% in the previous month. The core reading, ex-transportation forecast is 0.5%. Better-than-expected figures will probably help the greenback advance further, and end the week poised to extend its advance during the next one.

The pair trades right below a daily ascendant trend line coming from this year low of 1.0340 broken at the beginning of the day, and a few pips above 1.0660, the daily low and immediate support. In the 4 hours chart, the price is below a bearish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators are modestly bouncing within negative territory, not enough to confirm a reversal at this point. A bearish acceleration through the level on better-than-expected macroeconomic figures, should lead to a test of the 1.0600/20 region, while further slides will find the next support at 1.0565, the 23.6% retracement of the November/January decline.

A recovery above 1.0710 on the other hand, can see the pair recovering up to the 1.0750/70 region, while gains beyond this last are unlikely for this Friday.

