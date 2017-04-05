EUR/USD Forecast: back to the upper end of the range, bullish
So much for dollar's strength. The EUR/USD pair reverted all of its Wednesday losses with London opening, after bottoming at 1.0874. Now trading around 1.0920, the EU final Markit services and composite PMIs for April indicate that economic growth accelerated to a six-year high. The services index printed 56.4 better than the first estimate of 56.2, while the composite printed 56.8 from 56.7. Strong figures in Germany backed the advance, with French figures suffering a downward revision.
Local share markets trade sharply higher, backing the rally of the common currency, and also anticipating a positive day for Wall Street. In the US minor employment reports will take center stage ahead of Friday's Nonfarm Payroll employment data.
The pair retains its bullish bias, despite trading range-bound and capped by 1.0950, the yearly high set last April. Short term, the 4 hours chart shows the neutral stance persists, with the recovering above an horizontal 20 SMA, and technical indicators turning higher around their mid-lines. As commented on previous updates, a break through the mentioned high should trigger some stops and lead to a test of 1.1000, en route to 1.1045.
The most relevant supports are the 1.0850, where the pair met buying interest for most of last week, followed by 1.0820, the 50% retracement of the post-US election slide and last week's low.
