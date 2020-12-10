EUR/USD had good two-way price moves on Wednesday and was influenced by the USD price dynamics.

The downside remained limited as investors refrained from placing aggressive bets ahead of the ECB decision.

The European Central Bank is widely expected to expand PEPP to support the COVID-19 stricken EU economy.

The EUR/USD pair witnessed some intraday volatility on Wednesday and finally settled with modest losses for the fourth consecutive session. Optimism over additional US fiscal stimulus measures and the COVID-19 vaccine remained supportive of the upbeat market mood. This, in turn, kept the US dollar bulls on the defensive and provided a modest lift to the pair through the first half of the trading action. The intraday positive move, however, faltered near mid-1.2100s amid a turnaround in the US equity markets, led by a sell-off in tech stocks.

Stalled US stimulus talks raised doubts on whether the Republicans and Democrats can reach a consensus over the proposed a relief package. In fact, the US lawmakers approved a stopgap government funding bill on Wednesday but were unable to sort out disagreements over aid to state and local governments. This, along with a deadlock in the post-Brexit trade talks, weighed on investors' sentiment and drove some haven flows back towards the greenback. The pair retreated around 90 pips from daily swing tops and dropped to one-week lows, closer to mid-1.2000s.

Despite the sharp pullback, the pair lacked any strong follow-through selling, instead regained some traction during the Asian session on Thursday. The pair has now moved back to the 1.2100 mark as investors look forward to the highly anticipated European Central Bank (ECB) meeting for a fresh directional impetus. The ECB is widely expected to expand its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program (PEPP) to support the COVID-19 stricken EU economy. The announcement, along with the ECB President Christine Lagarde's comments at the post-meeting press conference, is more likely to infuse some volatility around the euro crosses.

Traders on Thursday will also take cues from the US economic docket – highlighting the releases of the latest consumer inflation figures and Initial Weekly Jobless Claims. Apart from this, the US stimulus headlines will influence the USD price dynamics and further contribute to produce some meaningful trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair, so far, has managed to defend a support marked by the lower boundary of a short-term descending trend-channel. The mentioned channel constitutes the formation of a bullish continuation flag pattern on hourly charts and supports prospects for additional gains. That said, bulls might still wait for a sustained break through the channel resistance, which now coincides with the overnight swing highs, around the 1.2145-50 region, before placing fresh bets. A sustained strength beyond now seems to push the pair back towards the 1.2200 mark en-route the 1.2235-40 resistance zone. Some follow-through buying should pave the way for a move to reclaim the 1.2300 mark before the pair eventually darts to test March 2018 monthly closing highs resistance, around the 1.2315 region.

On the flip side, the mentioned trend-channel support, currently near the 1.2055-50 region, might continue to defend the immediate downside, which if broken decisively will negate the constructive set-up. The pair might then turn vulnerable to break below the key 1.2000 psychological mark and prolong its corrective slide. The downward trajectory has the potential to drag the pair further towards its next major support near the 1.1925 horizontal zone.