- EUR/USD had good two-way price moves on Wednesday and was influenced by the USD price dynamics.
- The downside remained limited as investors refrained from placing aggressive bets ahead of the ECB decision.
- The European Central Bank is widely expected to expand PEPP to support the COVID-19 stricken EU economy.
The EUR/USD pair witnessed some intraday volatility on Wednesday and finally settled with modest losses for the fourth consecutive session. Optimism over additional US fiscal stimulus measures and the COVID-19 vaccine remained supportive of the upbeat market mood. This, in turn, kept the US dollar bulls on the defensive and provided a modest lift to the pair through the first half of the trading action. The intraday positive move, however, faltered near mid-1.2100s amid a turnaround in the US equity markets, led by a sell-off in tech stocks.
Stalled US stimulus talks raised doubts on whether the Republicans and Democrats can reach a consensus over the proposed a relief package. In fact, the US lawmakers approved a stopgap government funding bill on Wednesday but were unable to sort out disagreements over aid to state and local governments. This, along with a deadlock in the post-Brexit trade talks, weighed on investors' sentiment and drove some haven flows back towards the greenback. The pair retreated around 90 pips from daily swing tops and dropped to one-week lows, closer to mid-1.2000s.
Despite the sharp pullback, the pair lacked any strong follow-through selling, instead regained some traction during the Asian session on Thursday. The pair has now moved back to the 1.2100 mark as investors look forward to the highly anticipated European Central Bank (ECB) meeting for a fresh directional impetus. The ECB is widely expected to expand its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program (PEPP) to support the COVID-19 stricken EU economy. The announcement, along with the ECB President Christine Lagarde's comments at the post-meeting press conference, is more likely to infuse some volatility around the euro crosses.
Traders on Thursday will also take cues from the US economic docket – highlighting the releases of the latest consumer inflation figures and Initial Weekly Jobless Claims. Apart from this, the US stimulus headlines will influence the USD price dynamics and further contribute to produce some meaningful trading opportunities.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the pair, so far, has managed to defend a support marked by the lower boundary of a short-term descending trend-channel. The mentioned channel constitutes the formation of a bullish continuation flag pattern on hourly charts and supports prospects for additional gains. That said, bulls might still wait for a sustained break through the channel resistance, which now coincides with the overnight swing highs, around the 1.2145-50 region, before placing fresh bets. A sustained strength beyond now seems to push the pair back towards the 1.2200 mark en-route the 1.2235-40 resistance zone. Some follow-through buying should pave the way for a move to reclaim the 1.2300 mark before the pair eventually darts to test March 2018 monthly closing highs resistance, around the 1.2315 region.
On the flip side, the mentioned trend-channel support, currently near the 1.2055-50 region, might continue to defend the immediate downside, which if broken decisively will negate the constructive set-up. The pair might then turn vulnerable to break below the key 1.2000 psychological mark and prolong its corrective slide. The downward trajectory has the potential to drag the pair further towards its next major support near the 1.1925 horizontal zone.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises in response to fresh ECB stimulus
EUR/USD is rising well above 1.21, responding to fresh stimulus from the ECB and no materially new language on exchange rate concerns. US jobless claims missed estimates while the FDA's vaccine approval, Brexit and US stimulus talks are eyed.
GBP/USD consolidates close to 1.3300 as Brexit deal hopes hang by a thread
GBP/USD has mostly traded sideways in recent trade around the 1.3300 level, having recovered from worst levels just below 1.3250 hit shortly before the start of the US trading session.
XAU/USD eyes test of $1850 following firmer than expected US inflation
Spot gold (XAU/USD) prices have been on the front foot in recent trade, with a boost coming at 13:30GMT in the form of slightly softer than expected US Consumer Price Inflation numbers.
The crypto market reluctantly retreats from highs
A corrective sentiment continues to prevail in the crypto market. Yesterday afternoon, Bitcoin briefly dipped to almost $17,500 and is trading at $18,400 at the beginning of the day on Thursday.
WTI climbs to fresh 7-month highs above $47
After spending the first half of the week fluctuating above $45, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gathered bullish momentum on Thursday and advanced to its highest level since early March at $47.71.