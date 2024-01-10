Share:

EUR/USD rose to two-day highs around 1.0970.

Modest losses in the dollar propped up the pair’s advance.

US inflation figures are expected to gather all the looks on Thursday.

EUR/USD regained balance and climbed to the area of two-day highs in the 1.0965/70 band in tandem with firm optimism in the risk space on Wednesday.

The renewed downside bias in the greenback kept the USD Index (DXY) under pressure and forced it to recede to the 102.30 region, once again amidst the absence of direction in US yields, an uptick in Germany’s 10-year bund yields, and the prevailing risk-on sentiment among market participants.

The daily downtick in the pair also came amidst the lack of a clear direction in US yields across different timeframes, while the reference 10-year bund yields ticked higher to the 2.20% region.

Meanwhile, the publication of US inflation readings in the last month of 2023 due on Thursday should be a key driver for the dollar’s price action, always bearing in mind the Federal Reserve's approach to interest rate reductions at some point in the second quarter.

On the opposite side of the street, there was no reaction to comments from ECB’s De Guindos and Schnabel, who suggested that a soft landing in the region’s economy remains a feasible scenario, while the bank’s inflation target could be reached in 2025. Furthermore, any suggestion of interest rate cuts were considered as premature, despite opinions suggesting that the ECB may reduce its policy rates around four times this year.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

If the EUR/USD falls further and trespasses the 2024 low of 1.0892 (January 3), it may come into touch with the 200-day SMA at 1.0846. If the latter is lost, the December 2023 low of 1.0723 (December 8) may return ahead of the weekly low of 1.0495 (October 13, 2023), which is followed by the October 3, 2023 low of 1.0448 and the round level of 1.0400. The positive outlook for the pair is expected to remain unchanged above the 200-day SMA.

The 4-hour chart keeps indicating some short-term consolidation. In response, the 55-SMA offers interim resistance at 1.0978 prior to the recent top of 1.0998. This area being exceeded implies a likely visit to 1.1139. The MACD has partially recovered, suggesting a short-term rebound, along with the advance of the RSI to the area past 57.

View Live Chart for the EUR/USD