EUR/USD revisits 1.0800 post-FOMC event.

Inflation in Germany receded more than anticipated.

Next risk event for the pair will be the US labour market report.

The bullish momentum in the US dollar sparked renewed selling momentum in EUR/USD, dragging it to the lower end of the weekly range near the 1.0800 region.

Around the greenback, the Federal Reserve left no room for surprises and kept its Fed Funds Target Range (FFTR) unanimously unchanged at 5.25%-5.50% at its event on Wednesday. At his subsequent press conference, Chair J. Powell stated that decisions will continue to be made meeting by meeting and expressed the belief that the policy rate is likely at its peak. However, the greenback saw its upside pressure reinvigorated after Chair Powell said that an interest rate cut in March appears unlikely.

Moving forward, investors’ debate is still expected to keep the door open to the first interest rate cut in March or May, with the probability of those outcomes at around 36% and 58%, respectively, according to FedWatch Tool by CME Group.

With the FOMC out of the calendar, market participants should maintain the cautious approach ahead of the publication of the critical US Nonfarm Payrolls on February 2, which is expected to shed further light regarding the timing of a potential move on rates in March or May.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

If sellers get the upper hand, EUR/USD might revisit the 2024 bottom of 1.0795 (January 29), ahead of the temporary 100-day SMA at 1.0778, before falling to the December 2023 low of 1.0723. (December 8). The breach of this level should not get major support until the weekly low of 1.0495 (October 13, 2023), which comes before the October 2023 low of 1.0448 (October 3) and the round level of 1.0400.

The pair is expected to turn bearish if it routinely clears the crucial 200-day SMA (1.0841).

On the upside, spot must break over the weekly top of 1.0932 (January 24) to reach the next weekly high of 1.0998 (January 11), which reinforces the psychological 1.1000 level. Further advances from here might pave the door for a possible challenge of the December high of 1.1139. (December 28).

The four-hour chart shows a bleak picture for the pair. South of 1.0795, 1.0723 is aligned before 1.0656. Bullish attempts, on the other side, may try to challenge 1.0932 before 1.0998. The MACD stays slightly negative, while the RSI manages to get some traction and poke at 48.

View Live Chart for the EUR/USD