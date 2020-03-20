The ECB's stimulus package provided a temporary respite to EUR/USD on Thursday.

The dash to cash continued benefitting the USD and prompted some aggressive selling.

A modest recovery in the global risk sentiment helped ease the bearish pressure, for now.

The EUR/USD pair failed to capitalize on its early uptick to the 1.0980 region, rather met with some aggressive supply and plunged to over three-year lows on Thursday. In what has been a coordinated effort by major central banks to calm investors' nerves, the ECB announced a massive €750 billion Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program and provided some initial respite to the shared currency. However, the dash for cash continued boosting the US dollar's status as the global reserve currency and turned out to be one of the key factors that prompted some fresh selling around the major.

The intraday bearish pressure aggravated further after the preliminary estimate of the German IFO Business Climate fell to 87.7 in March from 96. The IFO institute added that the full effect of the coronavirus crisis will be seen in Q2 and that the German economy could shrink by -1.5% this year. The downward momentum took along some heavy trading stops near the previous YTD lows, around the 1.0778 region, and the 1.0700 round-figure mark. The pair nosedived to its lowest level since March 2017 but managed to find some support ahead of mid-1.0600s in the wake of a modest rebound in the global risk sentiment.

The pair gained some positive traction during the Asian session on Friday and moved back above the 1.0750 region, snapping three consecutive days of losing streak. In absence of any major market-moving economic releases, either from the Eurozone or the US, developments surrounding the coronavirus saga might continue to influence the broader market risk sentiment, leaving the pair at the mercy of the USD price dynamics.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair on Thursday slipped below a 2-1/2-year-old descending trend-line support and thus, remains vulnerable to slide further. However, a bullish divergence of the daily RSI warrants some caution before placing any aggressive bearish bets. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some follow-through recovery, which might still be used as an opportunity to initiate some fresh bearish positions and seems more likely to remain capped near the 1.0800 round-figure mark.

That said, a sustained strength beyond the mentioned handle might trigger a fresh bout of a short-covering move and lift the pair further towards the 1.0880 supply zone with some intermediate resistance near the 1.0835 level.

On the flip side, the 1.0700-1.0690 region now seems to protect the immediate downside and is followed by multi-year lows support near mid-1.0600s. Failure to defend the mentioned support levels will reaffirm the bearish bias and set the stage for a slide towards the next relevant support, around the 1.0590 region. The downward momentum could further get extended towards the key 1.0500 psychological mark before the pair eventually drops to challenge December 2016 swing lows, around the 1.0380-65 region.