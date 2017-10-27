EUR/USD Forecast: at three months lows and poised to extend decline

Selling interest paused ahead of US advanced Q3 GDP release.

The common currency remained under pressure after the ECB's announcement.

The EUR/USD pair extended its decline overnight, plummeting to 1.1615, its lowest since late July, bouncing just marginally from the level, not because an EUR-positive reason, but more likely, as sellers took a pause ahead of US Q3 advanced GDP. The fact that there was no profit taking from yesterday's sell-off triggered by the ECB, indicates that speculative interest is still willing to sell the pair. A disappointing US figure, will be the perfect excuse to take profits out of the table ahead of the weekend.

Germany released its September Import Price Index for September, which more than doubled expectations for the month, up by 0.9% after remaining flat in August. Yearly basis, import prices rose by 3.0%, also beating expectations and the previous reading. As for the US session, the US economy is expected to have grown 2.5% annualized in Q3. Alongside, quarterly PCE prices are expected to have grown in the same period by 1.3%, from previous 0.9%. Later on the day, the US will release the Michigan consumer sentiment index for October, expected slightly below previous, at 100.9.

The pair is extremely oversold in intraday charts after shedding roughly 200 pips from pre-ECB levels, but there are no technical signs that the decline is over, as in the 4 hour chart, the price is developing well below all of its moving averages, whilst indicators hold within oversold territory, with little directional strength. Former support at 1.1660 is the immediate resistance, with a recovery above it probably favoring an extension towards 1.1700, although it seems quite unlikely. The daily low is the immediate short-term support, followed by 1.1585. Below this last, 1.1550 is the next probable bearish target.

