The EUR/USD pair keeps trading around the 61.8% retracement of its March/May rally, with a neutral-to-bearish stance in the near-term. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair remained below a flat 20 SMA, which acts as dynamic resistance, while the longer ones accelerate south above the current level. Technical indicators have turned lower within neutral levels, lacking enough strength to confirm another leg south.

On Tuesday, the EU will publish the June Economic Sentiment Indicator, foreseen at 116.5 from 114.5 previously. Germany will unveil the preliminary estimates of June German inflation figures, while in the US, the focus will be on CB Consumer Confidence expected at 118.9 from 117.2 previously.

Also, ECB’s Robert Holzmann said there’s no room to increase rates given weak inflation, adding that the PEPP will end when the coronavirus emergency is over, something that won’t happen anytime soon. The facilities program will be revised in September. The US published the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index, which contracted to 31.1 in June, from 34.9 in the previous month.

The EUR/USD pair eased within range, ending the day with modest losses around 1.1920. The pair traded as low as 1.1902 as the greenback advanced on a worsening market’s mood. European stocks fell, dragging Wall Street alongside, and weighed by news that the EU will implement a coronavirus passport for all EU citizens and residents.

