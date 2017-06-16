EUR/USD Forecast: at the lower end, but anyway stuck in range

The common currency recovered some ground this Friday, trading marginally higher around 1.1170, amid news indicating that creditors have finally agreed to send additional bailout cash to Greece. The troubled country abandoned the headlines long ago, when it was finally rescued and the new government agreed austerity measures. The situation in the country, however, never improved and over the last months, new negotiations with its EU creditors and the FMI have been tough. The country avoided a crisis, but a full solution is far from sight.

In the EU, inflation was confirmed at 1.4% in May, down from 1.9% in April, while the core figure suffered a modest downward revision, down to 1.0% from previous 1.2%, but above the 0.9% expected. The EUR/USD pair trades near its daily highs around 1.1180, rather advancing on relief than on soft inflation headlines. Later today, the US will release some housing data and the Michigan survey on consumer sentiment for June.

The recovery from the base of the range suggest that the pair may advance further, although intraday technical readings still indicate that the risk remains towards the downside, as technical indicators in the 4 hours chart have bounced from oversold readings, but remain well below their mid-lines, whilst the price remains below a bearish 20 SMA, this last at 1.1195, the immediate resistance. The pair needs to recover at least above 1.1210 to turn positive in the short term, and extend its advance up to 1.1260, while beyond this last 1.1300 comes again at sight.

The key support remains to be 1.1109, a daily low from late May, ahead of 1.1075. It would take a break below this last to confirm a deeper downward move.

