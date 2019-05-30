EUR/USD Forecast: At the edge of the precipice on double trade trouble, ahead of US GDP

EUR/USD has been extending its losses amid growing trade tensions.

Holidays in Germany and France imply low market liquidity ahead of the all-important US GDP release.

Thursday's four-hour technical chart shows bears are in full control.

The US has opened two parallel fronts in the trade war – contrary to past behavior – and EUR/USD is paying the price, trading close to the lowest since 2017 and already eyeing these five lower levels.

In the Asian front, The war of words between the US and China has intensified, with the latter calling the former's behavior "economic terrorism" and vowing to fight on. Fresh reports suggest that China may halt soy purchases from the US – hitting farmers – Trump's base supporters.

US secretary of state Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that the US may or may not reach a deal with the world's second-largest economy, expressing pessimism. The subsequent risk-averse atmosphere in markets favors the safe-haven US dollar.

And in the old continent, the administration plans to sanction the company that the EU set to up to circumvent US sanctions on Iran. Moreover, a meeting between US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and the EU's Cecilia Malstrom ended without any results. The world's largest economy is considering tariffs on the European automotive industry.

The calendar features the second release of US GDP which carries expectations for a minor downgrade from a level of 3.2% annualized in the first release. At the time, investors were worried that the robust growth rate was partially a result of low inflation – which will be closely watched now as well.

See US First Quarter GDP Revision Preview: The dollar wins

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD has suffered from downside momentum on the four-hour chart and refusing to abate. The Relative Strength Index is just above 30 – currently out of oversold conditions.

Support awaits at the day's low of 1.1123. The next shock absorber is critical. 1.1107 was the lowest point this year and since 2017. Further down, 1.1025 and 1.0970 are eyed.

Some resistance is at today's low of 1.1145. It is then followed by 1.1190 which was a swing high last week. Next up, we find 1.1220 which was this week's peak.