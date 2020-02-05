EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1009
- Upbeat US ADP survey fuels dollar’s demand ahead of Wall Street’s opening.
- European data mixed, Retail Sales fell by more than anticipated.
- EUR/USD nearing a critical support level at 1.0980.
The shared currency has extended its slide against its American rival toward the 1.1000 figure, amid continued demand for the greenback and mixed EU data. Markit released the final versions of January Services PMI, which resulted in 54.2 in Germany, which met market’s expectations, and the EU index, which was upwardly revised to 52.5. The Composite indexes for both economies, was slightly better than anticipated, printing at 51.2 and 51.3 respectively. However, EU December Retail Sales fell by more than anticipated, down by 1.6% in the month and posting a modest 1.3% annual advance.
ECB’s President Lagarde offered a speech, although her words didn’t affect the market. The US has published its ADP survey on private jobs’ creation, which resulted in 291K almost doubling the market’s expectations in January. The December Trade Balance, however, showed that the deficit increased in the month to $48.9B.
The most relevant macroeconomic report is still to be released. The US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI is foreseen at 55 in January, unchanged from its previous estimate.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is trading at daily lows near the 1.1000 level ahead of Wall Street’s opening, clearly bearish in the short-term. The 4-hour chart shows that it has extended its decline below all of its moving averages, in line with the strong selling interest. Technical indicators, in the meantime, head firmly south, nearing oversold levels. The pair has bottomed in January at 1.0991, although a stronger support comes at 1.0980 a relevant low from last November. The bearish momentum will likely increase on a break below this last.
Support levels: 1.0980 1.0950 1.0910
Resistance levels: 1.1020 1.1060 1.1100
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
