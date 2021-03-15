EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1921
- Germany Wholesale Price Index improved to 2.3% YoY in February.
- US President Joe Biden will offer a speech on the American Rescue Plan.
- EUR/USD gains bearish traction as US Treasury yields pressure one-year highs.
The EUR/USD pair peaked at 1.1967 as speculative interest was optimist during Asian trading hours, pushing high-yielding assets up. Upbeat Chinese data triggered the positive sentiment, although there was no follow-through after London’s opening. The greenback aims to recover some ground ahead of Wall Street, but major pairs remain within familiar levels. Meanwhile, US Treasury yields hover near their recent one-year highs, providing support to the American currency.
The macroeconomic calendar remains light this Monday, as Germany published the February Wholesale Price Index, which improved to 2.3% YoY. As for the US, the country has just released the NY Empire State Manufacturing Index, which came in at 17.4, better than the 14.5 expected and above the previous 12.1. Later in the US afternoon, President Joe Biden will offer a speech on implementing the American Rescue Plan.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair trades around 1.1920 and is at risk of falling further. In the 4-hour chart, the pair has broken below its 20 SMA, while the longer ones head firmly lower above it. Technical indicators are crossing their midlines into negative territory, reflecting increased selling interest. A steeper decline could be expected on a break below 1.1885, the 61.8% retracement of its November/January rally.
Support levels: 1.1885 1.1840 1.1790
Resistance levels: 1.1970 1.2010 1.3060
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges towards 1.1950 as US dollar eases with yields
EUR/USD advances towards 1.1950, as Treasury yields retreat, weighing down on the US dollar. Mixed Chinese data and vaccine woes remain a drag for the major ahead of US President Biden's covid rescue plan.
GBP/USD rises above 1.3900 with eyes on UK PM Johnson
GBP/USD trades above 1.3900, recovering from lower levels amid broad-based US dollar retreat. BOE's Bailey said that inflation is likely to pick up soon. UK PM Johnson's comments on vaccine nad US President Biden's speech awaited.
XAU/USD could extend recovery to $1,745
Gold stays relatively calm after closing the previous week in the green. Near-term hurdles for XAU/USD align at $1,740 and $1,745. Key support for gold is located at $1,700.
Ethereum “buyback” upgrade on hold to ease tensions with ETH miners
The increase of demand from the DeFi industry has caused Ethereum fees to skyrocket, while NFTs could push ETH transaction costs even higher. As tensions arose over EIP-1559, a new EIP has been put forward to ease Ethereum’s transition to proof-of-stake for the ETH miners.
Alibaba (BABA) China asks Alibaba to shed some of its media assets-WSJ
China is requesting Alibaba (BABA) to divest some of its media assets according to Reuters, citing the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). China is increasingly concerned about Alibaba's growing influence over public opinion according to a report carried by Benzinga citing Dow Jones.