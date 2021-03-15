EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1921

  • Germany Wholesale Price Index improved to 2.3% YoY in February.
  • US President Joe Biden will offer a speech on the American Rescue Plan.
  • EUR/USD gains bearish traction as US Treasury yields pressure one-year highs.

The EUR/USD pair peaked at 1.1967 as speculative interest was optimist during Asian trading hours, pushing high-yielding assets up. Upbeat Chinese data triggered the positive sentiment, although there was no follow-through after London’s opening. The greenback aims to recover some ground ahead of Wall Street, but major pairs remain within familiar levels. Meanwhile, US Treasury yields hover near their recent one-year highs, providing support to the American currency.

The macroeconomic calendar remains light this Monday, as Germany published the February Wholesale Price Index, which improved to 2.3% YoY. As for the US, the country has just released the NY Empire State Manufacturing Index, which came in at 17.4, better than the 14.5 expected and above the previous 12.1. Later in the US afternoon, President Joe Biden will offer a speech on implementing the American Rescue Plan.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair trades around 1.1920 and is at risk of falling further. In the 4-hour chart, the pair has broken below its 20 SMA, while the longer ones head firmly lower above it. Technical indicators are crossing their midlines into negative territory, reflecting increased selling interest. A steeper decline could be expected on a break below 1.1885, the 61.8% retracement of its November/January rally.

Support levels: 1.1885 1.1840 1.1790  

Resistance levels: 1.1970 1.2010 1.3060

View Live Chart for the EUR/USD

