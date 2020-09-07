EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1814

German Industrial Production shank 10.% YoY in July, much worse than anticipated.

European equities closed with substantial gains, hinting risk-on for this Tuesday.

EUR/USD neutral-to-bearish in thin trading, critical support at 1.1760.

Financial markets were due to a slow start to the week, amid a holiday in the US and Canada. The risk-related sentiment was sour during Asian trading hours, improving as the European session developed yet triggering no action among currencies. The greenback retained its strength, advancing mainly against its European rivals. Data coming from the Union was mixed, as German Industrial Production shank 10.% YoY in July, much worse than anticipated, but the EU Sentix Investors Confidence Index improved in September to -8 from -13.4 in August.

This Tuesday, Germany will publish its July Trade Balance, while the EU will unveil the final reading of Q2 GDP, foreseen unchanged at -12.1%. The US will have another light session, as it will publish the August NFIB Business Optimism Index and the IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism for September.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair hovers around 1.1820 at the end of the day, with a short-term bearish bias. The 4-hour chart shows that the 20 SMA maintains its bearish slope below the 100 SMA, capping intraday advances. Technical indicators, in the meantime, remain directionless within negative levels. A steeper decline is to be expected on a break below 1.1760, a strong static support level.

Support levels: 1.1810 1.1760 1.1710

Resistance levels: 1.1890 1.1940 1.2000